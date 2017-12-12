Vettel takes blame for ‘unnecessary’ Baku

Dec.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted Baku was “the worst moment” in his failed 2017 championship challenge.
While Ferrari’s end of season unreliability was arguably more to blame, German Vettel takes full responsibility for having lost his cool and crashed deliberately into Lewis Hamilton during a safety car period in Azerbaijan.
“The worst moment was Baku,” Italy’s Mediaset quotes him as saying.
“I ruined the race by doing something unnecessary.
“Singapore and Japan didn’t go well either, but it’s different because you can’t control something that doesn’t depend on you.”
However, the quadruple world champion said Hamilton – who now also has four drivers’ titles – fully deserves his crown.
“There is no doubt about his ability and speed. He is very quick and he makes few mistakes,” the 30-year-old said.
As for what he has learned from 2017, Vettel concluded: “Now I think differently than in the past, or in a slightly wiser way. I hope this will allow me to do better.”
28/09/2017 Vettel still believes he can beat Hamilton Sep.28 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel does not think his championship hopes ended in Singapore.
The German was widely criticised for causing the first lap crash that ultimately left him 28 […]
20/09/2017 Title hopes not over for Vettel – Hamilton Sep.20 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says his championship rival Sebastian Vettel cannot be written off.
In Singapore, as he extended his winning streak to a hat-trick, Mercedes' Hamilton pulled […]
18/09/2017 Singapore not ‘preliminary title decision’ – Wolff Sep.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at suggestions Sunday in Singapore was a 'preliminary decision' for a fourth world championship title for Lewis Hamilton.
With the first-corner crash […]
11/11/2017 Baku only major driver mistake – Vettel Nov.11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says his biggest mistake during his failed 2017 title bid was Baku.
His rival Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship two weeks ago in Mexico, and […]
12/10/2017 Ferrari ‘will never give up’ – Arrivabene Oct.12 (GMM) Embattled team boss Maurizio Arrivabene says Ferrari will "never give up".
After a horror three-race tour of Asia, Sebastian Vettel has slumped to a 59 point deficit to […]
05/10/2017 Vettel unlikely to win 2017 title – Jochen Mass Oct.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is now on a march towards the 2017 title.
That is the view of former F1 driver Jochen Mass, who nonetheless thinks Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel have put up a […]
23/09/2015 Hamilton has ‘no confidence’ of Suzuka comeback Sep.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton was giving mixed messages this week in the wake of Mercedes' mysterious Singapore slump. The otherwise-dominant German squad was suddenly slower not only than […]
04/09/2017 Ferrari ’embarrassing’ at Monza – Marchionne Sep.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Ferrari's performance at home at Monza was "embarrassing".
As Mercedes drove to a one-two, the team's drivers admitted they turned down their engines […]
19/09/2017 Bottas ‘not number 2 driver’ – Wolff Sep.19 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he still will not designate Valtteri Bottas the 'number 2' driver behind Lewis Hamilton.
While Hamilton completed a victory hat-trick and pulled out a 28 […]
23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]