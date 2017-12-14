Wehrlein’s F1 exit ‘a shame’ – Wolff

Dec.14 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it’s a shame Pascal Wehrlein looks to have been left without a seat in F1.
German Wehrlein is a Mercedes-backed junior driver, but although Wolff recommended him for the Williams seat, the British team appears to be choosing between either Sergey Sirotkin, Daniil Kvyat or Robert Kubica.
It is the last seat on the 2018 grid, prompting Mercedes boss Wolff to say: “Pascal deserves to be in formula one. He’s an excellent driver.
“He’s not in an easy position because there are no seats open to him,” Wolff is quoted by Italy’s Corriere dello Sport.
“It’s a shame, because he has the potential to win and his performances on the track have been exceptional.”
It therefore means that if Mercedes is looking to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2019, the better placed candidate is now Esteban Ocon, the other Mercedes junior who is staying with Force India.
Wolff said: “Our goal is to find the new Lewis Hamilton, which is not easy because he is at a very high level.
“Our strategy is to hire quick drivers who already have experience. Mercedes is not a place to learn,” he added. “Those who arrive here must already be a complete driver.”
19/01/2017 Mercedes seat ‘too early’ for Wehrlein – Wolff Jan.19 (GMM) Mercedes steered away from signing Pascal Wehrlein for 2017 because it would have been "too early" for the young German.
That is the claim of team boss Toto Wolff, as he […]
19/01/2017 Giovinazzi won’t stagnate in Ferrari role – Wolff Jan.19 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down fears the career of new Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi might stagnate in 2017.
After almost winning the GP2 title, the 23-year-old Italian has […]
23/10/2017 Wehrlein set to lose Mercedes backing Oct.23 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be set to lose the backing of Mercedes.
Recently, with the driver's job at Sauber in doubt for 2018, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said he had recommended to […]
25/05/2017 Sponsor enabled Wolff switch – Wolff May 25 (GMM) One sponsor could have made the difference when it came to Valtteri Bottas securing the Mercedes seat for 2017.
Team boss Toto Wolff admitted that Bottas' major sponsor at […]
30/11/2017 Williams not discussing Kubica’s pace Nov.30 (GMM) Williams is keeping the F1 world in suspense over whether Robert Kubica will return to the grid next year.
With minor car modifications to accommodate his permanently […]
17/01/2017 Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place.
Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa […]
16/02/2016 Wehrlein, Ocon to share Mercedes reserve role Feb.16 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon will share the role as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2016. Last year, as he charged towards the DTM title, it was Wehrlein who would have […]
22/07/2016 Mercedes eyes ‘next generation’ after Rosberg Jul.22 (GMM) Mercedes could be ready to look to the "next generation" of drivers by the time Nico Rosberg's new two-year deal ends.
That was the claim on Friday of Toto Wolff, as he […]