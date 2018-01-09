Alonso’s sports car distraction ‘a mistake’ – Webber
Jan.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is making “a mistake” by trying to combine F1 with endurance sports cars.
That is the claim of his former rival and ongoing friend Mark Webber, after Alonso completed a week of testing in Daytona ahead of his prototype racing debut this month.
The Spaniard is using Daytona to see if he wants to bid for Le Mans victory later this year, but Webber – who switched full-time to sports cars after his F1 career but is now retired – thinks Alonso is making a mistake.
Asked if he backs Alonso’s decision to divide his energy between F1 and sports cars, Webber told Italy’s Automoto: “No, it’s a mistake.
“They are two totally different things that both absorb a lot of mental energy. I think if you’re doing F1 you can’t afford distractions — it (F1) is so specific that it doesn’t allow room,” he added.
However, a couple of years ago Nico Hulkenberg showed that it is possible to even win Le Mans during a full-time F1 season.
But Webber said: “That was with a second-rate team in F1. The pressures are different.
“He was also with the top Le Mans team and that simplified things a lot.”
Australian Webber thinks Alonso could even win Daytona this month, but questions the point of such an exercise.
“If he wins it would be amazing. He’s a driver with talent unlike almost anyone else in the world. It would be fantastic, but it will not give him anything,” he said.
07/01/2018 Alonso says third title is ‘first priority’ Jan.7 (GMM) Fernando Alonso may have more plans to race outside of F1, but he insists that his role with McLaren-Renault remains his main focus.
Last year, the 36-year-old stunned the […]
11/10/2017 McLaren could let Alonso race at Daytona Oct.11 (GMM) McLaren could let Fernando Alonso contest the famous Daytona 24 hour endurance sports car race early next year.
It is believed the British team and the Spanish driver are […]
12/06/2015 Le Mans for ‘real men’ – Hulkenberg Jun.12 (GMM) Le Mans is a circuit for "real men" of motor racing. That is the claim of Nico Hulkenberg, who has qualified a strong third overall for his debut in the fabled 24 hour race […]
11/06/2016 Legend sure Alonso will tackle Le Mans Jun.11 (GMM) Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen is certain F1's Fernando Alonso will contest Le Mans one day.
Spaniard Alonso cannot, however, tackle the fabled 24 hour endurance race this […]
22/11/2016 Alonso, Button hint at Le Mans futures Nov.22 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has hinted again that his future lies at Le Mans.
The Spaniard, who has never hidden his passion for the ever-burgeoning world endurance championship and the […]
22/12/2017 No Daytona or Le Mans for Magnussen in 2018 Dec.22 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will contest neither the Daytona or Le Mans sports car races next year.
We had reported that the Haas driver was in talks about taking part in the Daytona 24 […]
22/10/2017 Alonso not surprised with Sainz pace Oct.22 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is "not surprised" his countryman and friend Carlos Sainz is straight on the pace at Renault.
Sainz switched from Toro Rosso to the French works team […]
01/05/2015 Alonso also decided against Le Mans – McLaren May 1 (GMM) The decision to sit out Le Mans this year was also taken by Fernando Alonso himself, McLaren insists. This week, during the three-week lull between grands prix, the media has […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018.
This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]