Britain could lose grand prix – Warwick

Jan.9 (GMM) Former F1 driver Derek Warwick says it is possible the sport will lose its historic British grand prix.
The Briton, who has battled cancer, recently stepped down as president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which owns Silverstone.
But Warwick, 63, only stepped down after Silverstone last year triggered the break clause in its F1 contract, which could see Britain host its last race in 2019.
Talks are now taking place with Liberty about a new deal.
“The grand prix is too expensive, we’re losing money and that’s why we triggered the break clause,” he told the Jersey Evening Post.
“Britain is the home of motor sport. Does that mean there will always be a British grand prix? Absolutely not.
“Of course we want a British grand prix and for it to stay at Silverstone, but we want it to be affordable so that we can make just enough money to reinvest in the circuit. We can’t do that under the present deal,” he insisted.
14/01/2017 Better news about British GP future Jan.14 (GMM) Silverstone's owner is now more confident about the future of the British grand prix.
The chairman of the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), John Grant, […]
19/01/2017 Silverstone ‘will drop’ British GP – source Jan.19 (GMM) Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix.
Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) […]
29/06/2015 Rosberg working to keep up top form Jun.29 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is charging to maintain his fresh run of top form. After winning in Austria, the German quickly returned to the wheel of the Mercedes in the post-race test at […]
11/07/2017 Liberty hits out at Silverstone ‘posturing’ Jul.11 (GMM) F1 owner Liberty Media has hit out at what it regards as "posturing" by British grand prix promoter the BRDC.
It is believed the Silverstone-owning British Racing Drivers' […]
07/07/2017 Silverstone to axe British GP on Tuesday Jul.7 (GMM) Silverstone bosses are expected to axe their British grand prix contract within days.
The Sun newspaper reports that the call to cancel the historic race after 2019 could […]
08/07/2016 ‘Frail’ Murray Walker to sit out British GP Jul.8 (GMM) Legendary former F1 commentator Murray Walker will be a rare absentee at the British grand prix this weekend.
The iconic Briton is synonymous with the sport after serving for […]
07/07/2016 Button not thinking British GP to be last Jul.7 (GMM) Jenson Button insists he is not heading into the British grand prix thinking it could be his last home race.
But the F1 veteran, who is F1's longest-serving active driver, […]
03/07/2015 Hamilton accepts invite to Rosberg’s BBQ Jul.3 (GMM) They may not be the best of friends, but title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will share a gourmet hamburger this weekend at Silverstone. The Mercedes duo's motor […]
12/07/2017 Silverstone hits back at ‘posturing’ charge Jul.12 (GMM) British grand prix organisers have hit back at F1 owner Liberty Media, after being accused of "posturing".
We reported earlier that, as the British Racing Drivers' Club […]