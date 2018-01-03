Copenhagen, Nurburgring eye F1 race deals

Jan.3 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix in Copenhagen are speeding ahead.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is planning to travel to the Danish capital next week to meet with mayor Frank Jensen and other key figures.

“We’re not ready to agree yet,” race promoter Helge Sander warned.

Meanwhile, German broadcaster SWR is reporting that Carey also wants Germany’s place on the F1 calendar to be secure beyond 2018.

Talks with the Nurburgring are reportedly taking place about a 2019 race, after circuit boss Mirco Markfort attended the 2017 season finale in Abu Dhabi.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

