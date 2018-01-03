Copenhagen, Nurburgring eye F1 race deals

13/07/2017 Mayor not yet backing Copenhagen F1 plans Jul.13 (GMM) Copenhagen is not yet backing plans for a F1 street race in the Danish capital.
We reported recently that Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with F1 owner Liberty […]
24/11/2017 Liberty ‘wants Copenhagen race’ – minister Nov.24 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix on the streets of the Danish capital are still alive.
As the world of F1 congregated in Abu Dhabi for the 2017 finale, officials got together in a […]
24/08/2016 Ecclestone in talks to be Hockenheim race promoter Aug.24 (GMM) Hockenheim and Bernie Ecclestone look to be on track to secure Germany's place on the F1 calendar.
Until recently, Hockenheim and the Nurburgring were annually alternating […]
28/11/2017 German broadcaster in talks with F1 Nov.28 (GMM) Talks are ongoing between Liberty Media and the broadcaster RTL about extending the free-to-air television deal for Germany.
Long-time RTL pundit Niki Lauda stunned German […]
02/08/2016 Hockenheim wants help to secure German GP future Aug.2 (GMM) A cloud continues to hang over the future of the German grand prix.
The Nurburgring's woes meant there was no race in Germany last year, and it appears unlikely the track […]
10/11/2016 No extra security for Ecclestone in Brazil Nov.10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone insists he has no fear for his personal security ahead of this weekend's Brazilian grand prix.
Earlier this year, the mother of the F1 supremo's Brazilian […]
08/02/2017 Bank guarantee secures 2018 French GP return Feb.8 (GMM) France's return to the F1 calendar is definitely on for 2018.
In December, it emerged that after a decade's absence, France will be back on the 2018 schedule with a race at […]