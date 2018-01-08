Grosjean tips ‘very strong’ McLaren in 2018

08/10/2016 Marko denies Allison heading to Red Bull Oct.8 (GMM) Red Bull has denied rumours it is making a move to sign James Allison.
Allison, whose wife died suddenly earlier this year, left Ferrari and Italy and is being linked with a […]
27/02/2017 ‘No problems’ with 2017 Renault engine – Marko Feb.27 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports Renault's 2017 engine came out of the blocks with an apparent technical failure.
It emerged last week that, with the French marque […]
01/02/2017 Sainz plays down podium hopes for 2017 Feb.1 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has played down hopes he might record his first F1 podium this year.
The young Spaniard was so impressive in 2016 - his second season with Toro Rosso - that he […]
15/04/2016 Toro Rosso engine could be least powerful – Sainz Apr.15 (GMM) Carlos Sainz thinks it is possible Toro Rosso is already the team with the least amount of horse power on the grid. Although the Faenza team switched from struggling Renault […]
13/03/2017 Renault confident in midfield battle Mar.13 (GMM) Renault thinks it is a solid bet to head the F1 midfield in 2017.
The French works team had a bad 2016 in the wake of the Lotus takeover, but technical boss Alan Permane […]
24/05/2016 McLaren chassis better than Ferrari – Boullier May 24 (GMM) McLaren-Honda appears to be finally emerging from its long slump, with bosses Ron Dennis and Eric Boullier sounding particularly upbeat ahead of Monaco.
Dennis, the Woking […]
05/10/2016 Key to Williams, Symonds to retire – report Oct.5 (GMM) With the driver 'silly season' on pause for now, attention is turning to potential moves among key F1 technical staff.
Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports that James Key, […]
14/12/2017 Hamilton tips Alonso to be in 2018 fight Dec.14 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has tipped Fernando Alonso to join the fight for the world championship in 2018.
This year, Briton Hamilton emerged victorious from his battle with Ferrari, […]
27/08/2017 Renault deal for McLaren ‘impossible’ – Prost Aug.27 (GMM) Renault has played down the chances it might supply engines to McLaren next year.
As the British team struggles with Honda, Mercedes and Ferrari have already made clear they […]
29/07/2017 McLaren hopes for Toro Rosso-Honda deal – report Jul.29 (GMM) McLaren has its fingers crossed Honda will agree an engine deal for 2018 with the Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, as […]