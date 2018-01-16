Kubica ‘deserves a chance’ – Pirelli

Jan.16 (GMM) Robert Kubica needs more time to re-adjust to modern formula one.

That is the view of Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola, amid reports Williams is now preparing to finally announce that Sergey Sirotkin will race for the team in 2018.

Pole Kubica may be given a test role, but many are disappointed that Williams or Renault did not give him the chance to make a popular return to F1 seven years after serious injury.

“He did not drive a formula one car for a long time and therefore needs time to adjust,” Isola is quoted by Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

“In Abu Dhabi you could see that he was getting used to the car. The 2011 car was very different from the 2017 one, but I felt that he performed more than well and had no limitation. He really deserves a chance,” he added.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

