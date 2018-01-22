Kvyat could race at Le Mans in 2018

Jan.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat could add another important job to his CV in 2018.

Following his departure from the Red Bull programme, Ferrari signed up the Russian to be a development driver this year.

And now, the owner of the Russian bank SMP says he would like Kvyat aboard his team for the fabled Le Mans 24 hour race.

SMP Racing has a Le Mans prototype that contests the LMP2 category.

“I do not know how busy he will be at Ferrari,” SMP chief Boris Rotenberg told Russia’s Sport FM, “but I would be glad to see him (Kvyat) in our team.”

Also under consideration for a Le Mans seat for SMP is Sergey Sirotkin, who is Williams’ new race driver for 2018.

The Russian driver said: “I will take part in the development of the BR1 prototype, but as for the 24 hours, not everything depends on me.

“It’s very interesting to me, but my priority is F1,” Sirotkin insisted.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

