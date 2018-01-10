Magnussen not crucial to Denmark F1 bid

Jan.10 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen’s continuing presence in F1 will help a bid to secure a place on the annual race calendar for Denmark, race officials have admitted.

BT newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is meeting with potential race promoters in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss a race for 2020.

F1’s only Danish competitor is Haas driver Magnussen, and race investor Helge Sander admitted it would help the bid if the 25-year-old’s F1 career continues.

“It is clearly an advantage if we have a Dane (in F1). But even if there isn’t a Dane, interest for formula one in Denmark is generally great,” he said.

“Of course I would prefer if there is at least one Dane, but it is not crucial.”

Related News

  • 16/10/2015 Magnussen and McLaren to split – reports Oct.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is splitting with McLaren, two Danish publications report. The 23-year-old has been the Woking team's reserve driver in 2015, having lost his race seat after […]
  • 16/10/2015 Magnussen and McLaren confirm split Oct.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen and McLaren-Honda on Friday confirmed reports in the Danish media that the two sides have split. The Copenhagen Post declared that the young Dane, who made […]
  • 03/03/2017 Magnussen not commenting on negative report Mar.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports 2017 is his 'last chance' in F1. Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring […]
  • 24/11/2017 Liberty ‘wants Copenhagen race’ – minister Nov.24 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix on the streets of the Danish capital are still alive. As the world of F1 congregated in Abu Dhabi for the 2017 finale, officials got together in a […]
  • 22/07/2016 2017 talks not just with Renault – Magnussen Jul.22 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted for the first time that he is looking beyond Renault to secure his future in formula one. But the Dane does welcome news that the French works […]
  • 31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017. With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
  • 03/01/2018 Copenhagen, Nurburgring eye F1 race deals Jan.3 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix in Copenhagen are speeding ahead. Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is planning to travel to the Danish capital next […]
  • 02/11/2016 Renault denies hinting over Magnussen future Nov.2 (GMM) A Renault official has played down suggestions the carmaker has dropped a big hint about the identity of Nico Hulkenberg's 2017 teammate. A key vacancy at the Enstone team is […]
  • 29/01/2016 Manager, father not commenting on Magnussen reports Jan.29 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's father as well as his manager are refusing to comment on widespread reports that the former McLaren reserve is now poised to return to the F1 grid. […]
  • 16/11/2015 Magnussen denies ruling out F1 reserve role Nov.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has denied he ruled out keeping a foot in the F1 door next year by signing up for a new reserve driver role. It was believed the main reason the Dane split […]