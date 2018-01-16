Marchionne denies eyeing Ferrari buy-in

15/02/2016 Alfa Romeo could be works F1 team – Marchionne Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Alfa Romeo could return to formula one as a works team. Earlier, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief flagged the possibility of the return to F1 of […]
15/12/2015 Alfa Romeo could return to F1 – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could return to formula one, Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne has announced. He was speaking as Ferrari president at the fabled marque's end-of-year […]
11/02/2015 Marchionne not expecting ‘miracles’ from Ferrari Feb.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists he is not getting carried away with Ferrari's winter test form. The fabled Maranello marque struggled in 2014, prompting Fiat Chrysler chief […]
04/12/2017 Marchionne says Fiat quit threat ‘serious’ Dec.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his threat to pull Ferrari out of F1 after 2020.
In fact, the Fiat CEO is now also threatening to withdraw Sauber's newly announced Alfa […]
13/02/2017 Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours Feb.13 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has refused to dismiss speculation he might be in line for some Friday practice outings this season.
The Italian, who was the runner-up in GP2 last year, […]
21/04/2016 F1 must look beyond Ecclestone era – Marchionne Apr.21 (GMM) F1 needs to be looking ahead to the post-Bernie Ecclestone era. That is the view of Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president, amid rumours the powerful […]
11/05/2016 Red Bull eyed Alfa Romeo power – Marchionne May 11 (GMM) Red Bull expressed interest in being powered by Alfa Romeo engines in F1.
That is the revelation of Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne, who said moves are […]
20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
07/04/2017 Marchionne retirement plan on track Apr.7 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne's plan to step down as president of the Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler appears on track.
Reports in Italy said news that the 64-year-old's Italian-Canadian […]