Media still hungry for Schumacher news

Jan.4 (GMM) The media has not given up the quest to learn more about the current condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
In the past days, the 4 year anniversary of the great German’s skiing crash and his 49th birthday have left F1 fans saddened.
Among them is his friend Sebastian Vettel.
“I never saw him angry,” the German told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I never heard him say anything that did not make sense. He always had everything under control.
“It didn’t matter if he was in a kart, a buggy at the race of champions or in a formula one car, you always had the impression that he is the master of his situation.”
However, according to L’Equipe, Schumacher’s current situation is that he is situated in a small house near the main mansion at his ranch in Switzerland that has been converted into a kind of on-site hospital.
The French report was compiled by two journalists who travelled to the outskirts of the property on Lake Geneva but were stopped and questioned by the Schumacher family’s security.
And a paparazzi photographer commented: “It’s our job to follow what is happening.
“We have taken some pictures but decided not to add them to our database. Publishing pictures of a person in a situation like that would only damage the publisher’s image.”
