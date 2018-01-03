Mick Schumacher staying in F3

Jan.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is set to remain in European F3 for a second season this year.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s 18-year-old son had a moderate first year in the highly competitive category for the Italian team Prema.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a 2018 contract with the same outfit will be agreed “in the next few days”.

One of Michael Schumacher’s former engineers at Ferrari, Luca Baldisserri, is happy to be working with Mick today.

“It was very emotional to work with Michael’s son, and in many ways he reminds me of his father,” he said.

“A couple of times, I’ve even called him Michael on the radio,” Baldisserri admitted.

Meanwhile, as the four year anniversary of his skiing crash passes, Michael’s manager Sabine Kehm has explained why she is so coy about the seven time world champion’s health today.

“Before the accident, he told me ‘Don’t call me to plan things, I would like to disappear. It was his secret wish. That’s why I do not say anything now,” she told L’Equipe.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

