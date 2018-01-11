Money not enough for F1 rookies – Todt

Jan.11 (GMM) A well-known driver manager and team chief says F1 is working to ensure only credible drivers make it to the grid.

In recent days, there has been consternation within the F1 world that despite its heritage, Williams will head into 2018 with the pay driver duo of Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin.

But Nicolas Todt says the FIA still ensures that drivers are up to the job.

“Having financial support helps, but the super license system set up by the FIA prevents drivers who are not at the necessary level from making it,” said the Frenchman, who manages new Sauber driver Charles Leclerc.

“You can have millions to spend, but you still have to do significant performances to reach the required (license) points,” added Todt, whose father is FIA president Jean Todt.

“Despite the complicated economic reality facing several teams, I think the level in F1 has never been as good,” said Todt, also involved with a Formula 2 team.

“Having said that, F1 must be careful not to convey the image of a paid sport,” he told Auto Hebdo.

“The effect would be a deterrent for everyone, including families who would be discouraged from starting karting from the beginning. Access to F1 must continue to be mainly on merit,” Todt added.

Frederic Vasseur, the Sauber boss who has just signed Leclerc for 2018, agrees that despite the economic situation, F1 is enjoying an incredible influx of young talent.

“In my view, all of the most promising drivers came into F1 in the past two or three years,” he said. “Ocon, Gasley, Vandoorne, Leclerc, and even Norris and (George) Russell, who will probably make their debut as well.

“It was not always like this,” added Vasseur.

“We now have a fairly simple mechanism for building a career. If you are competitive and you succeed at the junior level, you have a chance to get into the youth programme of a big team.

“Previously, there was a big gap in this plan and many young drivers were trapped because there were no places for them,” Vasseur said.

However, he acknowledges that there are still drivers in F1 who make it primarily thanks to their sponsorship.

“That has always been the case,” he said. “However, Stroll or Ericsson came to formula one not be chance — they still succeeded in the junior series.

“Perhaps without money they would not have got the chance to get into formula one, but they did achieve the necessary results to do so,” Vasseur said.

Related News

  • 08/01/2018 Villeneuve ‘only sees the negative’ – Stroll Jan.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll has hit back at Jacques Villeneuve, saying the former Williams driver is "always negative". 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who drove for the British team when […]
  • 01/09/2017 Leclerc set for 2018 F1 debut – manager Sep.1 (GMM) Charles Leclerc's manager says he thinks the 19-year-old will be on the formula one grid next year. Currently, the Monaco-born driver is dominating the Formula 2 championship […]
  • 05/10/2017 Wehrlein a contender for Williams seat – Wolff Oct.5 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a fourth candidate to become Lance Stroll's teammate at Williams next year. Earlier, reports circulated that Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta […]
  • 03/01/2018 Williams set to announce Sirotkin deal Jan.3 (GMM) Williams looks set to announce a two-year contract with Sergey Sirotkin. Earlier, the British team dithered over its choice of replacement for Felipe Massa, also seriously […]
  • 30/11/2017 Williams not discussing Kubica’s pace Nov.30 (GMM) Williams is keeping the F1 world in suspense over whether Robert Kubica will return to the grid next year. With minor car modifications to accommodate his permanently […]
  • 10/01/2018 Sponsor issues ‘no comment’ to Sirotkin reports Jan.10 (GMM) A man close to the negotiations has issued a firm "no comment" on whether Williams' 2018 driver lineup is now complete. Although Robert Kubica was earlier a popular […]
  • 13/12/2017 Williams to announce second driver on Friday Dec.13 (GMM) Williams will finally reveal the identity of Lance Stroll's 2018 teammate on Friday. With Felipe Massa retiring, the once-great British team is the last on next year's grid […]
  • 27/07/2017 Only judge Stroll in 2018 – Prost Jul.27 (GMM) Quadruple world champion Alain Prost has defended F1's teen rookie Lance Stroll. Canadian Stroll's debut for Williams this year has been the subject of controversy, as his […]
  • 08/06/2017 Stroll needs ‘time and patience’ – Bottas Jun.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has joined those who think struggling F1 rookie Lance Stroll needs more time to prove himself. 18-year-old Stroll, derided by some as a 'pay driver', has made […]
  • 01/12/2017 Sirotkin admits wanting Williams race seat Dec.1 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is hoping Williams picks him instead of Robert Kubica to drive for the British team in 2018. Although Kubica is the hot candidate, and other […]