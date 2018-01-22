Monza boss admits Italy GP future in doubt

Jan.22 (GMM) Monza boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani has admitted the future of the Italian grand prix is not secure for the future.

After a period of uncertainty, the historic race is firmly on the 2018 calendar.

But the boss of the Italian automobile club Aci told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “If conditions do not change we can no longer guarantee the future of the grand prix at Monza.

“For the 100 year anniversary in 2022, it’s only right that the circuit must be adapted,” Sticchi Damiani insisted.

He said one major problem is an Italian regulation known as the ‘stability law’, explaining: “We do not cost the state one euro and we don’t ask for anything except that we are not hindered.”

Like the other 20 race promoters, representatives of Monza attended a key meeting last week with Liberty Media.

Sticchi Damiani said: “What I notice is a general suffering. On the part of Liberty it is because a monstrous investment has been made and now there must be a return.

“And also (it is true) on the side of the teams, who have even higher costs, and us as organisers who are strangled,” he added.



