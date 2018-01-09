Norris wants to learn from and beat Alonso in Daytona

17/11/2017 McLaren ‘open’ to Alonso’s Le Mans foray Nov.17 (GMM) Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race.
"In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win […]
11/09/2017 McLaren will not loan Norris to rival team Sep.11 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another F1 team.
Briton Norris, the 17-year-old star of European F3, is tipped for a bright future in F1 and already […]
05/09/2017 Alonso wants to be ‘loyal’ to McLaren Sep.5 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he wants to be "loyal" to McLaren as he weighs up his future in F1.
Boss Zak Brown said before departing Monza that he thinks it's "likely" the Spaniard […]
10/08/2017 McLaren set for Indycar return in future Aug.10 (GMM) McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely.
That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open […]
16/06/2017 ‘Zero tension’ with Alonso – Zak Brown Jun.16 (GMM) Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, boss Zak Brown insists there is "zero tension" between the great British team and Fernando Alonso.
Even with McLaren rumoured to be splitting […]
25/11/2017 Alonso denies losing F1 focus Nov.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has denied he is spreading himself too thin across other disciplines.
Last year, Alonso did the Indy 500, next year Daytona and Le Mans are on the cards, he […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018.
This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
18/10/2017 McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday Oct.18 (GMM) McLaren could be mere hours away from announcing that Fernando Alonso is staying with the British team in 2018.
Asked if a deal is "close" after weeks and months of […]
26/10/2017 McLaren eyes return to podium in 2018 Oct.26 (GMM) McLaren wants Renault to power the once-great British team back to the podium in 2018.
After three bad years with Honda, McLaren has dumped the Japanese manufacturer to […]