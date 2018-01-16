Pirelli defends expansion to seven tyre types

Jan.16 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to expand its range of tyre compounds for 2018.

The number of compounds for the coming season has blown out to seven, with the introduction of the ‘superhard’ and the ‘hypersoft’ options.

One criticism is that fans struggling to understand F1 now have an even tougher task.

“You cannot always please everyone,” Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola told Auto Motor und Sport.

“But it surprised me that it made such big waves. Our task now is to explain to people that it does not complicate things.

“There are still three compounds per weekend, and if you take the superhard out, you only have to remember six colours. That’s not rocket science,” he said.

However, Isola admitted that Pirelli had considered trying to simplify the colouring system amid the criticism.

“We considered saying there is only a hard, medium and soft each weekend and then using the same three colours for all races,” he revealed.

“But in my opinion that is not the right message. In formula one there are always different aero packages, cooling systems, setups and so on, which is part of the sport.”

Related News

  • 01/09/2016 Teams could reject new Pirelli tyre – report Sep.1 (GMM) Pirelli's plans to introduce a new construction for its tyres in 2016 could be rejected by the teams. The new construction, tested with the 'soft' compound in practice […]
  • 06/11/2017 Pirelli to introduce sixth tyre in 2018 Nov.6 (GMM) Pirelli is planning to introduce a sixth tyre compound for 2018. Auto Motor und Sport said the new, extra compound - a sort of 'ultra ultra-soft' tyre - will be at the […]
  • 28/05/2017 Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds May 28 (GMM) Pirelli has confirmed reports it will drop the hardest tyre compounds from its selection for July's British grand prix. Following recent controversy, the drivers lobbied […]
  • 13/05/2017 Pirelli defends tyre pressure increase May 13 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to ramp up the mandatory minimum tyre pressures in Barcelona. Following criticism in 2016, F1's tyre supplier agreed to drop tyre pressures […]
  • 03/09/2016 Pirelli admits new tyre debut in doubt Sep.3 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it might not be able to introduce a new construction of tyre this year. The Italian marque is seeking the agreement of all the teams to bring in a safer […]
  • 28/08/2017 Pirelli insists 2017 tyres ‘safe’ Aug.28 (GMM) Pirelli left the Belgian grand prix insisting its 2017 tyres are safe. During the Spa weekend, alarming slow-motion footage showed the rear tyres of some cars vibrating so […]
  • 24/04/2017 Pirelli rules out Prost tyre idea Apr.24 (GMM) Pirelli is not keen on a proposal to fully liberalise the way teams use tyres in formula one. Currently, there are tight restrictions on how teams can select and race the […]
  • 24/04/2015 Force India proposes ‘free choice’ for Pirelli tyres Apr.24 (GMM) Force India has come up with a proposal to spice up formula one. Sporting director Otmar Szafnauer thinks the races would be more exciting if more of Pirelli's four […]
  • 17/09/2017 Pirelli making ‘softer than ultra-soft’ tyre for 2018 Sep.17 (GMM) Pirelli has committed to supplying softer tyres to F1 teams and drivers in 2018. Although the tyres are bigger this year to accommodate the much faster 2018 cars, there has […]
  • 23/12/2015 Pirelli must test to design 2017 tyre – Ecclestone Dec.23 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says a dispute between Pirelli and the F1 teams means the sport might not get wider and faster tyres for 2017. It has been reported that while radical […]