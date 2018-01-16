Pirelli defends expansion to seven tyre types

01/09/2016 Teams could reject new Pirelli tyre – report Sep.1 (GMM) Pirelli's plans to introduce a new construction for its tyres in 2016 could be rejected by the teams.
The new construction, tested with the 'soft' compound in practice […]
06/11/2017 Pirelli to introduce sixth tyre in 2018 Nov.6 (GMM) Pirelli is planning to introduce a sixth tyre compound for 2018.
Auto Motor und Sport said the new, extra compound - a sort of 'ultra ultra-soft' tyre - will be at the […]
28/05/2017 Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds May 28 (GMM) Pirelli has confirmed reports it will drop the hardest tyre compounds from its selection for July's British grand prix.
Following recent controversy, the drivers lobbied […]
13/05/2017 Pirelli defends tyre pressure increase May 13 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to ramp up the mandatory minimum tyre pressures in Barcelona.
Following criticism in 2016, F1's tyre supplier agreed to drop tyre pressures […]
03/09/2016 Pirelli admits new tyre debut in doubt Sep.3 (GMM) Pirelli has admitted it might not be able to introduce a new construction of tyre this year.
The Italian marque is seeking the agreement of all the teams to bring in a safer […]
28/08/2017 Pirelli insists 2017 tyres ‘safe’ Aug.28 (GMM) Pirelli left the Belgian grand prix insisting its 2017 tyres are safe.
During the Spa weekend, alarming slow-motion footage showed the rear tyres of some cars vibrating so […]
24/04/2017 Pirelli rules out Prost tyre idea Apr.24 (GMM) Pirelli is not keen on a proposal to fully liberalise the way teams use tyres in formula one.
Currently, there are tight restrictions on how teams can select and race the […]