Sauber to become Alfa Romeo works team – Vasseur

15/12/2017 20 new staff to join Sauber for 2018 Dec.15 (GMM) With its newly signed title sponsor Alfa Romeo, Sauber is already ramping up its bid to end its backmarker status.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that the beleaguered Swiss […]
02/09/2017 Sauber poised to make announcement Sep.2 (GMM) Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future.
The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is […]
04/12/2017 Marchionne says Fiat quit threat ‘serious’ Dec.4 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his threat to pull Ferrari out of F1 after 2020.
In fact, the Fiat CEO is now also threatening to withdraw Sauber's newly announced Alfa […]
23/11/2017 Sauber set for driver, Alfa Romeo announcements Nov.23 (GMM) Sauber is shaping up to make announcements this week in Abu Dhabi.
It is expected that Pascal Wehrlein will leave the Swiss team after Sunday's 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi, to […]
07/01/2018 Alfa Romeo not taking over Sauber – team founder Jan.7 (GMM) Team founder Peter Sauber says he does not think the Hinwil based team will become known as 'Alfa Romeo'.
Sauber has done a deal with Fiat president Sergio Marchionne that […]
16/12/2015 Montezemolo not sure Alfa Romeo will return Dec.16 (GMM) The world of F1 should not get too excited about a potential return to the sport of Alfa Romeo, former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has warned. Ferrari and Fiat […]
13/07/2017 Alfa Romeo may power Haas in F1 – report Jul.13 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one.
Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and […]
20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
29/11/2017 Sauber to make announcements on Wednesday Nov.29 (GMM) Sauber is preparing to make some key announcements on Wednesday.
Blick newspaper reports that the Swiss team will confirm that its Ferrari engines will be rebranded as Alfa […]