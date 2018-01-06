Sponsors pushing for Force India name change

Jan.6 (GMM) Otmar Szafnauer admits Force India is under pressure to change its name.
Owner Vijay Mallya is locked in a bitter legal battle with the Indian government, but he insists that deliberations about dropping ‘India’ from the name is more about internationalising the team for global sponsors.
The name ‘Force One’ was considered, but Liberty Media blocked that on the basis that it could be shortened to ‘F1’.
And other names have been ruled out because third parties registered them.
Nonetheless, sporting boss Szafnauer admits sponsors are pushing for the word ‘India’ to be dropped.
“Yes, a couple of potential sponsors said that if we don’t change, then we don’t come on board,” he told The Citizen.
“I think they just thought if they are going to sponsor a team, they will sponsor a team which is not really tied to one country,” Szafnauer explained.
He said a list of alternatives is being drawn up, and would not rule out the word ‘Force’ also being dropped.
“We haven’t decided,” Szafnauer insisted. “So it’s hard to say.”
He also said the Silverstone based team will have “an enhanced version” of its pink livery for 2018, as per the sponsorship deal with Austrian company BWT.
15/06/2017 Force India considers name change – report Jun.15 (GMM) Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is considering changing Force India's name.
The former billionaire, who is currently locked in a high profile legal battle with Indian […]
17/07/2017 Force India musing two options for name change Jul.17 (GMM) Force India has written up a short-list of potential new team names for the 2018 season and beyond.
Keen to attract more international sponsors, and amid his legal troubles […]
25/04/2016 Now India revokes Mallya’s passport Apr.25 (GMM) Vijay Mallya will not be coming to any grands prix in the foreseeable future. The Indian government has now revoked the Force India boss and co-owner's passport. Mallya's […]
28/04/2017 Force India not affected by Mallya issues – Perez Apr.28 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he is not worried Force India will be affected by team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya's ongoing legal troubles.
Amid the case relating to the former Indian […]
20/07/2017 Perez should only leave for Ferrari – Mallya Jul.20 (GMM) Vijay Mallya says he would be happy if Force India lines up with the same drivers next year.
The former Indian billionaire made a rare paddock visit at Silverstone last […]
22/11/2017 Force India will not be ‘Force One’ in 2018 Nov.22 (GMM) Force India chiefs has abandoned plans to rename the team 'Force One' for 2018.
Earlier, the Silverstone based team said it wanted to drop the 'India' from its name in order […]
05/05/2017 Mallya troubles won’t hurt Force India – Fernley May 5 (GMM) Bob Fernley says team boss Vijay Mallya's legal troubles will not affect Force India.
As deputy boss, Fernley has been left in charge of the race team while former Indian […]
24/02/2017 Mallya fires parting shot at deposed Ecclestone Feb.24 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has fired a parting shot at the recently deposed F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
The Indian businessman's Force India team finished an admirable fourth overall […]
28/06/2017 Force India to become ‘Force 1’ for 2018 – report Jun.28 (GMM) 'Force 1' has emerged as the front-running candidate as Force India prepares to change its name for 2018.
Earlier in June, we reported that the Vijay Mallya-headed outfit […]
23/02/2017 Mallya hits back at extradition moves Feb.23 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has hit out at the Indian media, a day after his F1 team's 2017 car was revealed to the world.
The embattled businessman has high hopes for this season, […]