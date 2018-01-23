Wolff predicts headline after Vettel meeting

Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down a friendly meeting on the Austrian ski slopes with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Before German Vettel last year re-signed with Ferrari through 2020, he was linked with a shock move to Mercedes.

Now, Vettel has been spotted and photographed meeting with Mercedes team boss Wolff and Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber in Kitzbuhel, scene of a famous annual skiing world cup.

Wolff told Kolner Express newspaper: “Now everyone will write ‘Vettel to Mercedes’!

“But we are neighbours in Switzerland and friends and we just speak normally,” he added.

Also spotted together at Kitzbuhel’s well-known Hahnenkamm race were Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and former driver Gerhard Berger.

Related News

  • 09/05/2015 Ferrari switch ‘no problem’ for Hamilton – Ecclestone May 9 (GMM) Niki Lauda has admitted there is a "delay" in the finalisation of Lewis Hamilton's 2016 contract. The comments come amid rumours in the Barcelona paddock that Hamilton, the […]
  • 28/03/2015 Manipulating excitement would kill F1 – Lauda Mar.28 (GMM) Niki Lauda says Mercedes is staying out of the political debate surrounding the team's ongoing dominance of formula one. After Melbourne, Red Bull - threatening even to quit […]
  • 02/10/2016 Wolff, Lauda could stay together beyond 2017 Oct.2 (GMM) Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have indicated they aim to keep their working relationship together at Mercedes. Boss Wolff has been linked with Bernie Ecclestone's job, while F1 […]
  • 03/04/2016 Mercedes asks parent for new clutch design Apr.3 (GMM) F1's reigning world champion team Mercedes has appealed to its carmaker parent Daimler to stave off a threat posed by 2016 title rival Ferrari. In Australia two weeks ago, […]
  • 07/11/2015 Lauda denies tension with Toto Wolff Nov.7 (GMM) Niki Lauda has dismissed reports he is at loggerheads with fellow Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. "Sources have told The Times that Lauda is considering quitting the team, […]
  • 10/10/2015 More success will drive Mercedes’ costs down – Wolff Oct.10 (GMM) Continuing success will drive Mercedes towards a clean balance sheet in formula one. That is the claim of team boss Toto Wolff, after it emerged recently that the Brackley […]
  • 10/03/2016 Wolff sells last shares in Williams team Mar.10 (GMM) Toto Wolff has severed his last ties to the Williams team. The Austrian entered F1 in 2009 when he bought into the British team and became a director. He left in 2013 when […]
  • 03/02/2015 German GP demise ‘a disaster’ – Lauda Feb.3 (GMM) Niki Lauda says the demise of the German grand prix would be a "disaster". Amid the Nurburgring's ownership troubles and Hockenheim not agreeing an alternative deal for 2015, […]
  • 23/04/2015 Lauda wants Hamilton deal by Spanish GP Apr.23 (GMM) Yet another deadline is now looming over the finalisation of Lewis Hamilton's 2016 contract -- Barcelona. "Everything will be fixed by the Spanish grand prix on May 10," […]
  • 05/04/2016 Vettel slams ‘aggregate’ qualifying format Apr.5 (GMM) Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel is once again leading the fierce criticism amid the latest instalment of the 2016 qualifying format debacle. The Ferrari driver did […]