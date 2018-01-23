Wolff predicts headline after Vettel meeting

Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down a friendly meeting on the Austrian ski slopes with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Before German Vettel last year re-signed with Ferrari through 2020, he was linked with a shock move to Mercedes.

Now, Vettel has been spotted and photographed meeting with Mercedes team boss Wolff and Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber in Kitzbuhel, scene of a famous annual skiing world cup.

Wolff told Kolner Express newspaper: “Now everyone will write ‘Vettel to Mercedes’!

“But we are neighbours in Switzerland and friends and we just speak normally,” he added.

Also spotted together at Kitzbuhel’s well-known Hahnenkamm race were Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and former driver Gerhard Berger.



