Ferrari win ‘good for F1’ – Zetsche

18/08/2015 Wolff says no Red Bull engine talks yet Aug.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff has put the brakes on runaway speculation about a Mercedes engine deal for Red Bull. Reports in the last days have indicated that the energy drink owned team will […]
23/01/2018 Wolff predicts headline after Vettel meeting Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down a friendly meeting on the Austrian ski slopes with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
Before German Vettel last year re-signed with Ferrari through 2020, […]
03/04/2016 Mercedes asks parent for new clutch design Apr.3 (GMM) F1's reigning world champion team Mercedes has appealed to its carmaker parent Daimler to stave off a threat posed by 2016 title rival Ferrari. In Australia two weeks ago, […]
11/04/2017 Marchionne not commenting on future post 2019 Apr.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has refused to comment on reports he will stay in charge at Ferrari beyond 2019.
During the Shanghai weekend, reports from Italy suggested the 64-year-old […]
03/09/2015 Marchionne set for Red Bull engine talks – report Sep.3 (GMM) Ferrari wants to re-enter the running to be Red Bull's new engine supplier from 2016. Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport claims president Sergio Marchionne intends to visit the […]
26/03/2015 Vettel turns down Rosberg’s debrief invite Mar.26 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has turned down Nico Rosberg's invitation to attend his engineering briefing in Malaysia. In Australia, the rival Germans exchanged verbal blows in the […]
29/11/2017 Mercedes joins Ferrari in F1 quit threat Nov.29 (GMM) Mercedes is now joining Ferrari in threatening to quit formula one after 2020.
Earlier, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said that if Liberty Media proceeds with its […]
20/12/2017 Wolff tells Brawn to ‘stop provoking’ Ferrari Dec.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff has warned Liberty Media to stop "provoking" Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.
In recent days, Marchionne doubled down on his threat to pull Ferrari out of the […]
23/02/2018 Wolff worried about Liberty Media changes Feb.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he is worried about some of the most recent changes in formula one.
Recently, Mercedes and Ferrari have clashed with Liberty Media over reported […]