Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe

Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team’s 2018 car is a “Ferrari clone”.

Haas has emerged as a contender to be ‘best of the rest’ behind the top three teams this year, putting in the spotlight its close ties to Ferrari.

Team boss Gunther Steiner replied to Alonso: “Before you talk, you should know what you’re talking about.

“Everyone has their opinion and I have mine, and we can be proud of our accomplishments. We are not doing anything we cannot or should not do,” he insisted.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen said it’s understandable that Alonso is frustrated about Haas.

“Of course it annoys him that we are ahead of him,” he said. “I’ve been at McLaren and saw their infrastructure, and if you compare that to us, it’s going to annoy you.”

Magnussen’s teammate Romain Grosjean said it’s logical that there are visual similarities between the Haas and the Ferrari.

“We use the same gearbox and suspension, and everyone knows that the suspension determines the airflow,” he said.

And he admitted: “The longer the season goes on, the bigger the gap to the top teams will become. We just cannot keep up with them.”

Related News

  • 17/03/2017 Magnussen distances himself from Haas ‘brake problems’ Mar.17 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has distanced himself from the reported 'brake problems' at his new F1 employer Haas. Last year, but then again as the American team tested its all-new car […]
  • 05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
  • 07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]
  • 19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
  • 25/11/2017 Grosjean happy with Magnussen as teammate Nov.25 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed the Haas team's current driver lineup. There have been rumours the American squad is under pressure from technical partner Ferrari to accommodate […]
  • 25/01/2018 Haas can be like Force India – Magnussen Jan.25 (GMM) Haas has the potential to be as competitive as top F1 privateer Force India. That is the view of Kevin Magnussen, the Danish driver who races for the small American […]
  • 15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy. American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]
  • 07/09/2017 Haas not keen on ‘pay driver’ model Sep.7 (GMM) Team owner Gene Haas seems determined to avoid the 'pay driver' trend in F1. For the American team's first season last year, Haas took on Esteban Gutierrez, who came with the […]
  • 01/02/2017 ‘No disasters’ as Haas prepares for season two Feb.1 (GMM) F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period. Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin […]
  • 30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]