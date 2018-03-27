Italian press says 2018 can be Ferrari’s year

12/07/2016 Italian press sees Ferrari in ‘crisis’ again Jul.12 (GMM) The Italian press thinks Ferrari has entered another period of "crisis".
Despite earlier looking a likely title challenger for Mercedes in 2016, the Maranello team has […]
11/11/2017 Baku only major driver mistake – Vettel Nov.11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says his biggest mistake during his failed 2017 title bid was Baku.
His rival Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship two weeks ago in Mexico, and […]
10/04/2017 Ferrari criticises Raikkonen after China Apr.10 (GMM) Ferrari has openly criticised Kimi Raikkonen after Sunday's Chinese grand prix.
The Italian marque was not alone.
The influential sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said […]
28/02/2017 Italy slams Ferrari for Barcelona ‘news blackout’ Feb.28 (GMM) Italian media sources have slammed Ferrari for turning its low-profile preseason strategy into a total blanket of silence.
After president Sergio Marchionne admitted his […]
10/10/2017 Marchionne still believes in Vettel title Oct.10 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists Ferrari's 2017 title charge is not over.
That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press thinks Sebastian Vettel's campaign went up in smoke in […]
21/04/2017 Sochi temperatures won’t stop Ferrari – Vettel Apr.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia.
One analysis early in 2017 might be that while the German is now leading the world […]
02/04/2016 Mercedes working to catch Ferrari on race starts Apr.2 (GMM) In one area at least, Mercedes is working hard to catch up with Ferrari. The Maranello team's strong challenge to the dominant world champions in Melbourne was significantly […]
14/06/2016 Press says Ferrari victory now ‘within reach’ Jun.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's wish for an easier time from the Italian press after Canada was only partly delivered.
As the Maranello team bounced back with a redesigned turbo and […]
25/10/2016 Italian press says Ferrari misses Alonso Oct.25 (GMM) Amid a difficult closing phase of the 2016 season, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are continuing to get a battering in the Italian media.
Pino Allievi, arguably the most […]
06/03/2017 Marchionne staying at Ferrari until 2021 Mar.6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne will remain Ferrari's president until at least 2021.
That is the news in Italian reports including the authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport.
In January, […]