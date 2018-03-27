Italian press says 2018 can be Ferrari’s year

Mar.27 (GMM) Ferrari may not have the best car, but it is in the running for the 2018 world championship.

That is the view of the Italian press after the Melbourne season opener.

Sebastian Vettel surprisingly beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne, after a pit strategy in the virtual safety car period played into Ferrari’s hands.

“Luck is never blind in sport,” La Gazzetta dello Sport said.

“If you support luck with brilliant ideas, you can succeed. Sebastian took such a chance and turned it into gold,” the sports daily added.

Corriere dello Sport agreed: “This can be the year of the title.

“After a winter in which the Silver Arrows terrified with their potential, it is comforting to know that Mercedes is not invincible.

“The SF71H is not a phenomenal car, but there are several reasons for hope, even if the Scuderia has to work hard for the championship.”

And La Stampa said: “This opening win is like Ferrari getting a good mark on the first day of school, even though Mercedes did its homework better in the holidays.

“Ferrari has a good car that still needs to be developed.”

Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera agrees that Ferrari is in the running in 2018, but needs to improve its new car.

“The car must improve and they know that very well, but this beginning shows the quality of the team,” he told Rai radio.

“The team is there, the drivers are there, the car has to improve but already last year they proved able to perform the miracle of being closer to Mercedes,” Tronchetti Provera added.

Related News

  • 12/07/2016 Italian press sees Ferrari in ‘crisis’ again Jul.12 (GMM) The Italian press thinks Ferrari has entered another period of "crisis". Despite earlier looking a likely title challenger for Mercedes in 2016, the Maranello team has […]
  • 11/11/2017 Baku only major driver mistake – Vettel Nov.11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says his biggest mistake during his failed 2017 title bid was Baku. His rival Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the championship two weeks ago in Mexico, and […]
  • 10/04/2017 Ferrari criticises Raikkonen after China Apr.10 (GMM) Ferrari has openly criticised Kimi Raikkonen after Sunday's Chinese grand prix. The Italian marque was not alone. The influential sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport said […]
  • 28/02/2017 Italy slams Ferrari for Barcelona ‘news blackout’ Feb.28 (GMM) Italian media sources have slammed Ferrari for turning its low-profile preseason strategy into a total blanket of silence. After president Sergio Marchionne admitted his […]
  • 10/10/2017 Marchionne still believes in Vettel title Oct.10 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists Ferrari's 2017 title charge is not over. That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press thinks Sebastian Vettel's campaign went up in smoke in […]
  • 21/04/2017 Sochi temperatures won’t stop Ferrari – Vettel Apr.21 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel thinks Ferrari will continue to impress next weekend in Russia. One analysis early in 2017 might be that while the German is now leading the world […]
  • 02/04/2016 Mercedes working to catch Ferrari on race starts Apr.2 (GMM) In one area at least, Mercedes is working hard to catch up with Ferrari. The Maranello team's strong challenge to the dominant world champions in Melbourne was significantly […]
  • 14/06/2016 Press says Ferrari victory now ‘within reach’ Jun.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's wish for an easier time from the Italian press after Canada was only partly delivered. As the Maranello team bounced back with a redesigned turbo and […]
  • 25/10/2016 Italian press says Ferrari misses Alonso Oct.25 (GMM) Amid a difficult closing phase of the 2016 season, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are continuing to get a battering in the Italian media. Pino Allievi, arguably the most […]
  • 06/03/2017 Marchionne staying at Ferrari until 2021 Mar.6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne will remain Ferrari's president until at least 2021. That is the news in Italian reports including the authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport. In January, […]