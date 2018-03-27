Kubica reluctant to comment on Williams situation

Mar.27 (GMM) Robert Kubica is reluctant to comment on Williams’ poor start to the 2018 season.

There are already rumours that the Pole and reserve driver could eventually step in to replace either Lance Stroll or Sergey Sirotkin, should Williams’ situation not improve.

Lance Stroll criticised the team after Australia, and Russian Sirotkin qualified 19th in Melbourne.

“It would not be entirely correct for me to say what I think, because it’s not my role,” Kubica told Eleven Sports.

“But I think that Lance Stroll did a pretty good job. It was not easy, because he lost preparation for qualifying and when you lack experience, that is very important.

“That is why Sergey Sirotkin faced such a difficult task,” Kubica added.

“After Barcelona, I said that to get into Q2 we need to be about two seconds from the leaders. In the end the deficit was about 2.2 seconds.

“What will happen in the future is unknown,” Kubica added, “but if we really look at the situation, it was difficult to expect something else at this point.”



