Liberty to present 2021 plans in Bahrain

12/03/2018 Ferrari holding F1 to ‘ransom’ wrong – Horner Mar.12 (GMM) Christian Horner has chided Ferrari for holding F1 "to ransom".
The Red Bull boss is taking a hard position in reaction not only to Ferrari's quit threat, but president […]
15/11/2017 Horner, Steiner, defend Liberty’s F1 plans Nov.15 (GMM) Christian Horner has defended Liberty Media's vision of the future of F1.
Earlier, Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda admitted he was "worried" about Liberty's […]
25/03/2015 Renault still hitting back at Red Bull Mar.25 (GMM) Renault has continued to hit back amid suggestions its turbo V6 'power unit' is the only reason for Red Bull's 2015 struggle. The French marque's F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul on […]
30/06/2016 Perez ‘on the gas’ for Ferrari seat – Marko Jun.30 (GMM) Red Bull has put the lid on its F1 driver lineup for 2017, only leaving the future of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat slightly ajar.
It follows the latest rumours about Daniel […]
22/10/2017 Ricciardo eyes Mercedes move for 2019 Oct.22 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo could be headed to Mercedes for 2019.
It is believed one of the reasons Red Bull was so keen to extend Max Verstappen's deal through 2020 is that Ricciardo […]
15/05/2016 Mission accomplished for Max’s father Jos May 15 (GMM) Jos Verstappen is taking a step back from the limelight in the career of his son and F1 teen sensation Max.
44-year-old Jos, known throughout his own F1 racing career as […]
15/07/2015 Horner wants return of F1 ‘Procar’ series Jul.15 (GMM) The return of a 'Procar' series would be one way to make heroes of today's F1 drivers. That is the view of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who acknowledged that the […]
08/11/2017 Horner opposed to Friday practice axe Nov.8 (GMM) Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not sure scrapping Friday practice is the right way forwards for formula one.
Recently, we reported that as Liberty Media eyes pushing […]