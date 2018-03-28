Melbourne open to tweaking F1 circuit

Mar.28 (GMM) Australian grand prix organisers say they are open to tweaking the layout of the Melbourne circuit.
Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott’s comments come after teams, drivers and fans complained about the lack of overtaking last weekend in the 2018 season opener.
“It’s an awesome circuit but so hard to overtake even with the extra DRS,” said Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen was even more blunt, saying that as a TV spectator he would have changed channel.
But Liberty sporting boss Ross Brawn warned that the problems will not be comprehensively fixed until 2021, when F1 can mandate fundamentally different cars.
“Until we take a structured approach to the problem, we won’t really make any progress,” he said.
So it may be down to the circuits to change instead.
That may be difficult at places like Melbourne’s Albert Park, which weaves around a lake and in between features like sports fields.
“I think the layout will be as it will be,” Westacott told Speedcafe. “But we are always open minded to working with the FIA and formula one, and if there are suggestions we will discuss and review them.”
F1 race director Charlie Whiting said the FIA could also add more DRS zones at forthcoming circuits, as was done in Australia last weekend.
“We just want to make things a little more interesting, so that’s what we were doing and we’ll do something in Bahrain and probably in Baku and in Canada,” he said.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff thinks the real reason for the lack of overtaking is that the field is closer together in 2018.
“I think the entire group is closer together so we’re not going to see cars walking through the field as we’ve seen in the past. Welcome to the new world,” he is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.
03/04/2017 New F1 era means higher interest – Marko Apr.3 (GMM) Spectator interest in F1 is picking up as the sport begins its new era.
That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, a top motor racing official for Red Bull, the owner of two F1 […]
27/03/2017 FIA to investigate Melbourne spectator invasion Mar.27 (GMM) Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while F1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps on Sunday.
Winner Sebastian […]
04/01/2018 Ecclestone no longer attending races Jan.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says he may no longer attend grands prix.
The former F1 supremo began his first year as nominal 'chairman emeritus' in 2017 whilst still attending some […]
15/06/2017 Broadcaster says F1 ‘humming’ once again Jun.15 (GMM) F1 is "humming" once again.
That is the positive assessment of Manfred Loppe, the sporting boss of the German free-to-air television broadcaster RTL.
After a F1 ratings […]
09/02/2017 Briatore won’t join Brawn as F1 ‘consultant’ Feb.9 (GMM) Flavio Briatore says he is not about to rejoin his old F1 colleague Ross Brawn by returning to the sport.
Briatore, a famous former team boss, worked with new F1 managing […]
30/03/2017 Former F1 drivers to get paddock passes Mar.30 (GMM) Former F1 drivers will find it much easier to attend grands prix in future.
In the Bernie Ecclestone era, even though they had entertained the spectators as the 'gladiators' […]
19/05/2017 Brawn says Vettel ‘key to Ferrari success’ May 19 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel's personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season.
Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher […]
16/02/2017 Sydney eyeing F1 after Liberty Media buyout Feb.16 (GMM) Rival city Sydney could use F1's Liberty Media buyout to launch a bid to poach the Australian grand prix.
That is the claim of Andrew Westacott, boss of the Melbourne race […]
29/04/2015 2016 season to get late start in April Apr.29 (GMM) The F1 season will get off to a late start next year. Australian media reports say the Melbourne race, which is guaranteed the opening spot on the sport's annual calendar, […]
20/01/2015 Bianchi crash means earlier races for 2015 hosts Jan.20 (GMM) Five hosts on this year's 20-race F1 calendar will see their respective grands prix start earlier than usual in 2015. After Jules Bianchi's horror crash at Suzuka in fading […]