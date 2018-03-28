Sponsor backs Mercedes or Ferrari seat for Bottas

23/04/2016 Ferrari to race upgraded engine in Russia Apr.23 (GMM) Ferrari will bid to breathe life into its 2016 championship charge by unveiling a key engine upgrade for Russia next weekend. Germany's Auto Bild reports that the Maranello […]
26/03/2017 Drivers happy with ‘8G’ new-generation F1 cars Mar.26 (GMM) F1 drivers say the cars of 2017 are living up to expectations.
Laptimes in qualifying were far from the predictions of 4-5 seconds per lap faster, but Max Verstappen said […]
05/04/2016 Hamilton calm, Ferrari ‘fragile as glass’ Apr.5 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is keeping calm, even though he is already 17 points behind at the start of his 2016 championship defence. Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg has extended his late […]
19/04/2015 All eyes on unconfirmed Ferrari, Mercedes seats Apr.19 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene says Kimi Raikkonen approached him to enquire about staying with Ferrari in 2016. In the Bahrain paddock, rumours are swirling about the possibility of a […]
06/04/2017 Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari – Ricciardo Apr.6 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo thinks Mercedes continues to have the quickest car in F1.
That is despite the fact that Sebastian Vettel carried Ferrari's winter promise into the 2017 […]
02/03/2018 Mercedes, Ferrari ‘spectacular’ in 2018 – Sainz Mar.2 (GMM) Carlos Sainz thinks Mercedes and Ferrari will continue to battle at the front in 2018.
Some are predicting that Renault will make a big step forwards this year, and Sainz […]
26/03/2018 Questions remain as F1 looks ahead to Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Questions remain unanswered after Sunday's 2018 season opener in Melbourne.
Max Verstappen, for instance, wonders if viewers might be in for a particularly painful season, […]
28/02/2017 F1 delivers on much faster cars for 2017 Feb.28 (GMM) F1 has burst back into life for its all-new era, delivering on the promise of much faster cars.
"Lewis (Hamilton) is already quicker than qualifying last year," said Red […]
22/03/2018 Hamilton names Ricciardo as favourite Mar.22 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has named local hero Daniel Ricciardo as the favourite in Australia this weekend.
Although the bookies and pundits think reigning champion Hamilton is the […]
28/03/2017 Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull Mar.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.
While some thought the energy drink-owned team was […]