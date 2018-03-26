Stroll hits out at Williams’ 2018 car

27/07/2017 Only judge Stroll in 2018 – Prost Jul.27 (GMM) Quadruple world champion Alain Prost has defended F1's teen rookie Lance Stroll.
Canadian Stroll's debut for Williams this year has been the subject of controversy, as his […]
11/12/2017 Williams denies Rowland could get 2018 race seat Dec.11 (GMM) Williams has denied that Formula 2 star Oliver Rowland is now a late contender to replace Felipe Massa for 2018.
With Robert Kubica inching towards the race seat for next […]
01/06/2017 Stroll not crumbling under ‘pressure’ – father Jun.1 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has denied that his son is crumbling under the "pressure" of expectations in F1.
Still just 18, Canadian Stroll has struggled at Williams so far in […]
05/07/2017 Stroll’s private testing ‘not fair’ – Villeneuve Jul.5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at the private testing programme being enjoyed this year by controversial F1 rookie Lance Stroll.
After vicious early-season criticism of the […]
19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.
Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
15/05/2017 Monaco to be Stroll’s toughest test – Massa May 15 (GMM) Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie's toughest F1 challenge is now looming.
18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this […]
07/06/2017 Stroll struggles no surprise – Grosjean Jun.7 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he is not surprised Lance Stroll is struggling in 2017.
18-year-old rookie Stroll is taking a torrent of flak so far this year, as he makes mistakes and […]
08/06/2017 Stroll needs ‘time and patience’ – Bottas Jun.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has joined those who think struggling F1 rookie Lance Stroll needs more time to prove himself.
18-year-old Stroll, derided by some as a 'pay driver', has made […]
21/10/2017 No talks with other teams – Massa Oct.21 (GMM) Felipe Massa has admitted that if Williams ousts him, he will leave formula one completely.
Although Williams has been testing Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, and is […]
08/03/2017 Teenager Stroll hits back at criticism Mar.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll insists he is "ready" for formula one.
However, the pressure is already piling on the 18-year-old rookie's young shoulders, following three mistakes including a […]