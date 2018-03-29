Vettel admits ‘struggling’ with 2018 Ferrari

Mar.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he does not yet feel at home at the wheel of this year’s Ferrari.
As in 2017, the German kicked off his new championship campaign with a win — but he said he is not as happy as he was in Melbourne 12 months ago.
“At the moment we’re a bit worse off. Last year we had more pace at this point,” he said.
Also true is that his teammate Kimi Raikkonen outpaced him all weekend in Australia.
Vettel admitted he is struggling with the 2018 machine.
“I’m not yet exactly there with the car, and if I don’t feel what I need to feel then it’s a bit tricky.”
He said the 2018 car has “huge potential”, but admitted that he also needs to improve from a personal point of view.
“I’m still struggling a little bit,” said Vettel.
“I want the car to be spot on when I hit brakes and turn in, and in that window, I’m not yet happy. Of course it’s our job to drive around problems but if I could choose, I would like it a bit different.
“When you have confidence it makes a big difference,” he continued. “If you trust the car, you don’t think for a second — you just go out and do it. At the moment, it just feels a bit too conscious.”
Vettel’s Melbourne win was helped by the race strategy, with Lewis Hamilton majorly disadvantaged by the virtual safety car period.
But another factor was Vettel’s ‘overcut’, with a pit radio message emerging that depicts Raikkonen urging Ferrari to not “f*** me up” through strategy.
Former world champion Nico Rosberg says Ferrari clearly sacrificed Raikkonen to help Vettel.
“Poor Kimi,” he is quoted by Speed Week. “He was used to help Sebastian.
“But Kimi wouldn’t have won anyway, so it’s completely understandable that Ferrari had to try it in that way.”
25/08/2017 Vettel says no contract news at Monza Aug.25 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has played down claims Ferrari will confirm he is staying put for 2018 next week at Monza.
The Italian team said this week that the German's friend and […]
18/04/2017 Ferrari denies 2017 car not suited to Raikkonen Apr.18 (GMM) Ferrari has denied claims its 2017 car is more suited to the driving style of Sebastian Vettel.
With his contract expiring, Finnish veteran Kimi Raikkonen has struggled at […]
29/03/2017 Fast Ferrari means Vettel will stay – Haug Mar.29 (GMM) The chance Sebastian Vettel will stay with Ferrari beyond 2017 stepped up a notch in Melbourne.
That is the view of former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug, not long after his […]
08/05/2015 Vettel happy if Raikkonen stays May 8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he would be happy if Kimi Raikkonen remains his teammate beyond 2015. Williams' Valtteri Bottas on Thursday did not deny that he might be driving for a […]
13/10/2015 Raikkonen happy to support Vettel’s title charge Oct.13 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he has no problem playing a supportive team role if it will help his teammate Sebastian Vettel win the 2015 title. Indeed, with German Vettel now moving […]
06/10/2015 Ferrari plays down Sochi hopes Oct.6 (GMM) Ferrari is not counting on having another Singapore-like showing this weekend at Sochi. Just over two weeks ago, Sebastian Vettel put himself back in the championship […]
12/05/2017 Bottas not thinking about 2017 title May 12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists he is not letting his mind jump ahead amid his aim of winning the 2017 world championship.
After three races in 2017, some were saying the Finn was […]
14/06/2017 Ferrari not ready to talk 2018 contracts Jun.14 (GMM) Ferrari has refused to comment on the contractual status of its F1 drivers.
Both championship leader Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen are out of contract at […]