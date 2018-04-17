Alonso ‘sad’ about McLaren situation

Apr.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted that McLaren’s lack of performance in 2018 makes him “sad”.

The Spaniard has been upbeat about the British team’s chances in the wake of the Honda split, but although improved, McLaren is still struggling now with Renault power.

It has left some people wondering if Alonso does not now look with envious eyes at Toro Rosso, who took on the works Honda collaboration for 2018.

“Talking about a team after one good qualifying or race does not work,” Alonso told Speed Week.

“After every win, every podium, I am asked if I regret leaving Ferrari. And now that Mercedes won everything for four years, you no longer ask about Ferrari, you ask about Toro Rosso,” he added.

Nonetheless, he admits that McLaren is not yet ready to win, “and that leaves us sad”.

“We cannot give the McLaren people the results we all want,” Alonso is quoted by El Pais newspaper.

“I try to do the best job possible but we must try to improve.”



