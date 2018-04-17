Alonso ‘sad’ about McLaren situation

Apr.17 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted that McLaren’s lack of performance in 2018 makes him “sad”.

The Spaniard has been upbeat about the British team’s chances in the wake of the Honda split, but although improved, McLaren is still struggling now with Renault power.

It has left some people wondering if Alonso does not now look with envious eyes at Toro Rosso, who took on the works Honda collaboration for 2018.

“Talking about a team after one good qualifying or race does not work,” Alonso told Speed Week.

“After every win, every podium, I am asked if I regret leaving Ferrari. And now that Mercedes won everything for four years, you no longer ask about Ferrari, you ask about Toro Rosso,” he added.

Nonetheless, he admits that McLaren is not yet ready to win, “and that leaves us sad”.

“We cannot give the McLaren people the results we all want,” Alonso is quoted by El Pais newspaper.

“I try to do the best job possible but we must try to improve.”

Related News

  • 06/10/2017 McLaren can win with Renault power – Alonso Oct.6 (GMM) Fernando Alonso thinks Renault can power McLaren to race wins in 2018. The Spaniard's future is still unclear, but it is believed he is talking over only minor details […]
  • 20/03/2017 McLaren engine switch rumours hard to believe – Sainz Mar.20 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he cannot imagine McLaren deciding to dump Honda and switch to customer Mercedes engine power in the near future. Last week, the beleaguered British team […]
  • 29/04/2017 Alonso admits 2018 team switch possible Apr.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not willing to wait much longer for Honda to improve. McLaren headed into the Sochi weekend hopeful of better reliability, but a failure for […]
  • 13/04/2018 Alonso denies wanting Ferrari, Mercedes switch Apr.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down suggestions McLaren is still not out of crisis even after dumping Honda. After blaming its woeful performance between 2015 and 2017 on the […]
  • 17/09/2017 Alonso-McLaren announcement due within days Sep.17 (GMM) An announcement to confirm that Fernando Alonso is staying at McLaren next year is due within days. The Spaniard is believed to have pushed for the British team to dump […]
  • 03/09/2016 Alonso ‘satisfied’ with Honda progress – Sainz Sep.3 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he can sense the optimism in his friend and countryman Fernando Alonso. Sainz, who drives for Toro Rosso, says McLaren's Honda power unit has now overtaken […]
  • 26/08/2016 Sainz impressed with McLaren progress Aug.26 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he has been impressed with the progress being made by McLaren-Honda. After a shocking 2015, the new Anglo-Japanese collaboration has been making gradual […]
  • 09/04/2018 ‘New era’ for Honda is coming – Tost Apr.9 (GMM) A "new era" in F1 involving Honda and Red Bull could be dawning. That is the prediction of Franz Tost, the boss at Toro Rosso. In Bahrain, Pierre Gasly stunned F1 by driving […]
  • 20/03/2016 2016 could put ‘big dent’ in Alonso motivation – Sainz Mar.20 (GMM) 2016 is a "very important year" for Fernando Alonso's F1 career. That is the view of his countryman and friend Carlos Sainz jr, in the wake of McLaren-Honda's woeful 2015 […]
  • 25/08/2016 Vandoorne ‘definitely’ ready for F1 – Capito Aug.25 (GMM) McLaren's incoming chief executive says Stoffel Vandoorne is ready for F1. Early this year, the British team signed up Volkswagen's world rallying chief Jost Capito to be […]