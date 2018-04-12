Axing Honda was McLaren mistake – Marko

29/01/2018 Alonso made Honda ‘look bad’ – Marko Jan.29 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull's new plan for 2018 is still on track.
Recently, Marko said the team had learned from 2017, when it started with a car off Mercedes and […]
08/10/2017 No Toro Rosso seat for Wehrlein – Marko Oct.8 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied rumours Pascal Wehrlein could be in the running to race for Toro Rosso in 2018.
On Sunday, both teams confirmed that Jolyon Palmer has been axed by […]
30/11/2017 Red Bull Technology to help Honda – Marko Nov.30 (GMM) Red Bull is already working with Honda, amid rumours they will go racing together in 2019.
Already next year, given the Japanese marque's breakup with McLaren, Honda will […]
04/08/2017 Marko not denying Toro Rosso-Honda rumours Aug.4 (GMM) Toro Rosso is at the centre of the F1 rumour mill, as the sport enters its summer break.
As tired team personnel packed up after the post-race Hungarian GP test, word went […]
03/10/2017 Honda success would make McLaren look ‘silly’ Oct.3 (GMM) Zak Brown admits McLaren team management will look "silly" if Honda takes a huge step forward in 2018.
After three years of struggling with the Japanese marque, McLaren has […]
01/10/2017 Marko to visit Honda HQ after Malaysia Oct.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko will head to Honda's Japanese headquarters after the Malaysian grand prix.
The Red Bull chief was part of the negotiations that sees axed McLaren partner […]
19/02/2018 Marko admits Red Bull-Honda possible for 2019 Feb.19 (GMM) Red Bull will decide in the first half of 2018 whether to switch to Honda power next year.
After the McLaren-Honda divorce, the Japanese engine supplier has moved on to Red […]
27/02/2017 ‘No problems’ with 2017 Renault engine – Marko Feb.27 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports Renault's 2017 engine came out of the blocks with an apparent technical failure.
It emerged last week that, with the French marque […]
09/04/2018 ‘New era’ for Honda is coming – Tost Apr.9 (GMM) A "new era" in F1 involving Honda and Red Bull could be dawning.
That is the prediction of Franz Tost, the boss at Toro Rosso.
In Bahrain, Pierre Gasly stunned F1 by driving […]
16/04/2015 Verstappen not for sale – Marko Apr.16 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not for sale, Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko insisted on Thursday. The hype around the 17-year-old sensation is now swirling, particularly after […]