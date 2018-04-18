Barrichello reveals brush with death

Apr.18 (GMM) Former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello has revealed a scary brush with illness.

In February, the 45-year-old was admitted to hospital after suffering from a severe headache.

He has now appeared on Globo’s Conversa com Bial programme, where he showed a hefty scar on the side of his neck.

The Brazilian said he had suffered a stroke, and had a benign tumour removed.

“I am lucky,” said Barrichello, who last raced in F1 in 2011.

“When I left the hospital, I was told that only 14 per cent return home as I did.”



