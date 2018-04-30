Boullier plays down McLaren ‘B’ car hopes

Apr.30 (GMM) Eric Boullier has played down hopes a reported ‘B’ car for Spain could be a silver bullet for McLaren.
The British team has struggled so far in 2018 despite having switched from Honda to Renault power.
Now, reports suggest the car changes will be so significant for Barcelona next month that it might be called a ‘B’ car.
“There is a new direction for Barcelona,” confirmed team boss Eric Boullier. “But you cannot expect us to leap ahead of everyone else.
“I think 95 per cent of the paddock will bring new aerodynamic packages to Barcelona, so the difference will either be the same, we lose some ground, or perhaps we gain a little,” he is quoted by El Confidencial newspaper.
“It is up to us that our evolution works and lives up to our own expectations, and then to hope that the others cannot do the same,” said Boullier.
