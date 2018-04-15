Confident Magnussen hopes to stay at Haas

Apr.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019.
At present, the Dane is arguably the quicker driver at the American team he shares with Romain Grosjean.
He puts it down to being under less pressure.
“I think I’ve always had confidence,” Magnussen told BT newspaper. “The difference is that I’m always been much more pressured.
“I was super-pressured at McLaren and it was the same at Renault because the car was so bad. Now I’m in a very good place in my career with a team that supports me 100 per cent,” he added.
The 25-year-old thinks stability in his F1 career is also helping.
“It’s actually the first time in my entire career – even outside of formula one – that I’ve been at the same team for two consecutive years. And it’s only now that it really occurs to me how important that is.”
Magnussen has therefore staked a strong claim on a Haas seat for 2019.
“There is not much to say about my contract,” he said. “They have an option on me, and I hope they use it.”
20/01/2017 Haas ‘easier’ than McLaren, Renault – Magnussen Jan.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home.
After an abortive career so far, falling out with both McLaren and Renault after single seasons with the […]
15/09/2017 Magnussen would jump at ‘top team’ chance Sep.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says Haas would not stand in his way if a top team came knocking for him.
After ill-fated adventures at McLaren and Renault, the Dane landed at the American […]
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
12/10/2016 Father has fingers crossed for Magnussen’s future Oct.12 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's father has admitted the young Dane could once again be left standing when the 'silly season' music ends.
The latest authoritative reports suggest that […]
09/11/2016 Magnussen signs ‘multi-year’ Haas deal – source Nov.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning.
The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works […]
03/03/2017 Magnussen not commenting on negative report Mar.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports 2017 is his 'last chance' in F1.
Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring […]
15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy.
American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]
11/11/2016 Renault kept Palmer for ‘continuity’ – Vasseur Nov.11 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he turned down an offer to stay with Renault for 2017.
Instead, the French works team has retained Jolyon Palmer to join the incoming Nico […]