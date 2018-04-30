Denmark GP officials meet in Baku

Apr.30 (GMM) Denmark is still inching its way towards the F1 calendar.

Organisers of a proposed street race in Copenhagen met with the boss of Azerbaijan’s similar city grand prix at the weekend.

“We had a meeting on Friday with the head of Azerbaijan’s grand prix,” Helge Sander, who had travelled to Baku with Lars Seier Christensen, told BT newspaper.

“He was completely open about the challenges associated with organising a formula one race in the middle of a big city, but we were in no way deterred.”

The pair also met with Gunther Steiner, boss of the Haas team that runs Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

Copenhagen’s proposed city layout has reportedly already been approved by F1 circuit architect Hermann Tilke.

Tilke said in Baku: “Copenhagen will be a great place for formula one.

“The city is unique and the proposed circuit will be so beautiful with the iconic buildings in the background.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

