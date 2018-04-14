F1 looking into pitstop safety

12/09/2016 Engine survived big Magnussen crash – report Sep.12 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen looks set to re-use the power unit that was aboard his Renault when he crashed heavily at Eau Rouge recently.
The car was destroyed and the Dane needed a […]
27/02/2015 Manor to appear on 2015 entry list on Friday Feb.27 (GMM) Friday is another crucial day in the history of the reborn Marussia team. Now called Manor, the backmarker is expected to be listed on the delayed 2015 entry list, which is […]
19/04/2016 Grosjean blames ‘adrenaline’ for Ericsson attack Apr.19 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has blamed "adrenaline" on his post-race rants about rival Marcus Ericsson following the Chinese grand prix. Swede Ericsson, who drives for Sauber, blasted […]
19/04/2017 Stroll not getting down about 2017 so far Apr.19 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is not getting down about the difficult start to his F1 career.
The Canadian teen, already under pressure after a mistake-strewn winter and claims he is […]
16/04/2016 Gene Haas aims fire at F1 ‘whiners’ Apr.16 (GMM) Haas, the new American team, has stepped up the tone of its rhetoric amid criticism of its close alliance with Ferrari. The team's two points finishes in Australia and […]
28/03/2017 Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull Mar.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.
While some thought the energy drink-owned team was […]
12/03/2018 Haas emerges as dark horse of 2018 Mar.12 (GMM) Haas has emerged as a dark horse favourite to finish 'best of the rest' behind the top three teams in 2018.
Until recently, it appeared that Renault was clearly the […]
27/03/2018 Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders Mar.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain.
Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed […]