Ferrari not commenting on budget cap

Apr.7 (GMM) Ferrari was silent after Liberty Media announced in Bahrain that it is pressing ahead with new engine rules and a budget cap for 2021.
Earlier, president Sergio Marchionne – who was not present for Friday’s key meeting – had warned that changes like those might result in Ferrari quitting the sport.
And amid rumours Liberty’s budget ceiling will be $150 million per team, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agreed that a number like that would be “unworkable”.
Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda agreed: “It would mean cutting many jobs, which is something we can’t do in such a short time.”
A Ferrari spokesperson in Bahrain said the Maranello based team has no comment.
Struggling former great Williams, though, welcomed the proposals.
“Not to say that we were on the brink or anywhere close, but with the way the sport is structured today Williams’ survival into the medium and long-term was looking pretty bleak,” said deputy boss Claire Williams.
“Everything they (Liberty) presented from revenue redistribution to cost caps is absolutely everything that we want to see from 2021 and beyond,” she added.
However, Liberty’s F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admitted that what was proposed on Friday was more of a starting point than a fait accompli.
“The teams need to digest it now and then the discussion proper will start,” he said in Bahrain.
But Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said time is tight, and he is sceptical Liberty can push through its agenda.
“It’s ambitious,” he admitted.
“There are lots of big topics – engines, prize fund and budget caps – but the thing is how are going to achieve it?”
The next meeting will take place just after the Chinese grand prix, when the strategy group gets together on April 17. Marchionne is slated to attend.
27/03/2018 Ferrari win ‘good for F1’ – Zetsche Mar.27 (GMM) Dieter Zetsche says Ferrari's win at the 2018 season opener is "good for the championship".
He is chairman of Daimler, the parent of Mercedes who have won the past four […]
06/11/2017 Mercedes, Ferrari hit back at Liberty plans Nov.6 (GMM) Top teams Ferrari and Mercedes are pushing back against Liberty Media's plans to modernise formula one.
Ferrari is threatening to quit the sport after new F1 owners Liberty […]
13/09/2017 Liberty eyes F1 budget cap for 2021 Sep.13 (GMM) Liberty Media is looking to introduce a budget cap of EUR 150 million per team from 2021.
Germany's Sport Bild reports that the new F1 owner intends to bring in the dramatic […]
24/04/2015 Bottas not sure Williams can catch top teams Apr.24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has joined team engineer Rob Smedley in playing down Williams' chances of chasing down Ferrari in 2015. Team deputy Claire Williams admitted in Bahrain that […]
20/12/2017 Wolff tells Brawn to ‘stop provoking’ Ferrari Dec.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff has warned Liberty Media to stop "provoking" Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.
In recent days, Marchionne doubled down on his threat to pull Ferrari out of the […]
29/11/2017 Mercedes joins Ferrari in F1 quit threat Nov.29 (GMM) Mercedes is now joining Ferrari in threatening to quit formula one after 2020.
Earlier, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said that if Liberty Media proceeds with its […]
23/01/2018 Sauber-Ferrari F1 alliance ‘visionary’ – Wolff Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he might be looking to emulate Ferrari's move by more closely aligning with other F1 teams.
The American outfit Haas is already regarded as a kind of Ferrari […]
21/04/2015 Catching Ferrari ‘difficult’ – Smedley Apr.21 (GMM) Williams has admitted it will struggle to quickly recover its position as the first force behind title favourite Mercedes. The Grove team finished last season as clearly the […]
03/11/2017 Marchionne issues new Ferrari quit threat Nov.3 (GMM) President Sergio Marchionne has threatened to pull Ferrari out of formula one.
The threat comes after new F1 owner Liberty Media announced plans to change the engine […]