Ferrari will fix smoking engine – Whiting

25/05/2016 Just 2 engines per driver by 2019 – report May 25 (GMM) F1's long-life engine rules will get more than twice as arduous for manufacturers beyond 2019.
A few weeks ago, after a long period of negotiations, changes to further […]
11/07/2017 Whiting defends FIA jump start system Jul.11 (GMM) Charlie Whiting says there is nothing wrong with F1's jump start system.
Video evidence showed Valtteri Bottas' front wheels were moving before the five lights went out in […]
08/09/2016 Whiting denies job talks with F1 teams Sep.8 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has slammed reports suggesting he is looking for another job in F1.
Germany's Auto Bild claimed last week that the sport's long-serving race director and […]
23/03/2017 ‘Shark fins’ staying in F1 for now Mar.23 (GMM) F1 fans will have to get used to the look of the 'shark fins' in 2017.
New F1 chief Ross Brawn hinted recently that the unseemly appendages should be banned as soon as […]
04/05/2016 Cockpit shield may be delayed until 2018 – report May 4 (GMM) The introduction of cockpit-mounted head protection may need to wait until 2018, according to a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. That is despite the fact F1 race […]
08/07/2017 F1 to have Halo or Shield in 2018 – Whiting Jul.8 (GMM) F1 cars will feature either Halo or 'Shield' cockpit protection in 2018.
Earlier, the controversial 'halo'-like system was shelved by F1 chiefs in deference to research into […]
30/07/2016 Lauda, teams want less FIA interference Jul.30 (GMM) F1's top teams are pleading with race director Charlie Whiting to ease his stance when it comes to 'track limits'.
In Thursday's Strategy Group meeting, officials for […]
06/01/2015 ‘Annoyed’ Honda to meet FIA over engine freeze Jan.6 (GMM) Honda is "annoyed" it has been left out of the relaxation of the F1 engine freeze for 2015. After Ferrari and Renault championed a loophole in the regulations, the governing […]