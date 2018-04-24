FIA considering pitstop safety changes

16/08/2016 Tyres to blame for F1 rain delays – Massa Aug.16 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at claims it is to blame for the dearth of wet-weather racing in formula one today.
Whilst safety standards in the sport have steadily improved, the […]
12/04/2018 Hakkinen backs pitstop incident investigation Apr.12 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen has backed the investigation into the sort of pitstop incidents seen so far in 2018.
In Australia, both Haas cars were released from the pits with loose […]
18/03/2016 Secret tyre debut leaves F1 teams angry – report Mar.18 (GMM) F1 teams are reportedly angry that Pirelli introduced a new tyre late last year without telling them. Germany's Auto Motor und Sport said it emerged during a technical […]
22/07/2016 F1 to revive grid starts for wet races – report Jul.22 (GMM) Following a spate of recent criticism, F1 could revive the old concept of starting wet grands prix from the grid.
Although not an explicit rule, a normal standing-start now […]
17/04/2018 Whiting rejects safety car controversy Apr.17 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has denied the FIA has time to consider whether safety car deployments favour certain competitors over others.
Comments made after China, in particular by […]
10/11/2016 F1 penalty controversy to race on in Brazil Nov.10 (GMM) The controversy about penalties in F1 will keep racing into this weekend's Brazilian grand prix.
After being verbally abused by Sebastian Vettel in Mexico, F1 race director […]
23/07/2016 F1 to vote on ‘Halo’ next week Jul.23 (GMM) F1 is preparing to vote on the issue of whether or not to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit protection for 2017.
In the drivers' briefing in Hungary, Charlie Whiting and FIA […]
11/07/2016 Safety car start criticised after Silverstone Jul.11 (GMM) Drivers are split over whether Sunday's British grand prix should have been started behind the safety car.
A growing trend in F1 is that significant pre-race rain means the […]
30/07/2016 Controversy, rows brewing over ‘Halo’ Jul.30 (GMM) A big controversy is brewing over F1's cockpit protection concept 'Halo', after the teams and FIA agreed to delay its introduction until 2018.
It has infuriated GPDA […]
01/11/2016 Vettel ‘excused himself’ to Whiting – Arrivabene Nov.1 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel apologised to Charlie Whiting after twice telling the high-ranking F1 official to "f--- off" during Sunday's Mexican GP.
The quadruple world champion even […]