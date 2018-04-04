FIA staff should be free to join teams – Zander

10/10/2016 Red Bull blocked Renault move for Sainz – father Oct.10 (GMM) Red Bull blocked Carlos Sainz's move to Renault for 2017, according to the Spanish driver's well-known father.
Sainz senior, a world rally champion, appeared on Spanish […]
20/01/2015 F1 assessing impact of 2015 engine ‘unfreeze’ Jan.20 (GMM) Manufacturers and teams are busily assessing the impact of the newly-clarified engine 'freeze' situation, mere weeks before the season opener. Pushed by Ferrari and Renault, […]
23/03/2018 Vandoorne admits ‘pressure’ on McLaren Mar.23 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne thinks it's good that the "pressure" is on at McLaren this year.
After three bad years with Honda, the British team has moved to Renault power for 2018 but […]
17/10/2016 Sauber ‘attractive team’ for 2017 – Nasr Oct.17 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has hinted that he will stay with Sauber in 2017.
Earlier, the Brazilian struggled with the car prepared by the Swiss team, and amid Sauber's fight for survival […]
25/04/2016 Magnussen targets Palmer in bid for 2017 seat Apr.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he wants to keep beating his teammate as he bids to stay at Renault for a second year in 2017. Although the newly-reacquired Enstone team struggled for […]
14/07/2017 Vettel calls for jump start rules rethink Jul.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has called for a rules rethink regarding jump starts in F1.
A week ago in Austria, the Ferrari driver disputed the FIA's insistence that Valtteri Bottas did […]
20/10/2016 Hulkenberg to help Renault take ‘giant leap’ Oct.20 (GMM) Renault has been tipped to take a "giant leap" ahead in 2017.
Marc Surer, a former F1 driver and pundit for the German broadcaster Sky, hailed Nico Hulkenberg's decision to […]
22/07/2016 2017 talks not just with Renault – Magnussen Jul.22 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted for the first time that he is looking beyond Renault to secure his future in formula one.
But the Dane does welcome news that the French works […]
23/11/2015 Rules will stop quick Honda comeback – Ramirez Nov.23 (GMM) The current rules will prevent Honda from quickly closing the big gap to its engine rivals in F1. That is the view of Jo Ramirez, the retired long-time McLaren team […]