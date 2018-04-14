Force India not on verge of bankruptcy – boss

07/09/2017 Force India wants to keep Ocon and Perez Sep.7 (GMM) Force India wants to keep both of its current drivers for 2018.
Recently, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have been at loggerheads on and off the track, but deputy boss Bob […]
04/02/2015 2015 Force India set to miss another test Feb.4 (GMM) Yet another official test will pass before Force India's 2015 car is debuted, it emerged on Wednesday. Already absent at Jerez, the Silverstone based team is fending off […]
18/04/2017 Force India hails rapid Renault progress Apr.18 (GMM) Renault is a standout midfield performer so far in 2017.
That is the view of Bob Fernley, the deputy boss at Force India.
Last year, Force India was the fourth force in F1, […]
04/04/2018 ‘No panic’ at struggling Force India – Ocon Apr.4 (GMM) Esteban Ocon insists there is "no panic" after a bad start to the season for Force India.
The small Silverstone based team finished fourth overall in 2016 and 2017, but now […]
05/05/2017 Mallya troubles won’t hurt Force India – Fernley May 5 (GMM) Bob Fernley says team boss Vijay Mallya's legal troubles will not affect Force India.
As deputy boss, Fernley has been left in charge of the race team while former Indian […]
29/03/2018 Force India says Renault teams have upped game Mar.29 (GMM) Force India says it is still working on its 2018 car, after a difficult start in Melbourne.
Despite finishing fourth overall in 2016 and 2017, the Silverstone based team has […]
06/01/2017 Now Force India reveals 2017 launch date Jan.6 (GMM) Force India has become the third team to reveal a launch date for its 2017 car.
Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari has said it will run its new […]
07/02/2015 Manor still determined to return in 2015 – boss Feb.7 (GMM) The former Marussia team has confirmed reports it has not given up on returning to formula one in 2015. Looking to exit administration with new investors, and now called […]