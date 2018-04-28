Grosjean defends ‘complainer’ reputation

Apr.28 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has defended his growing reputation as the “complainer” of F1.

Critical radio messages made to the Haas team by the Frenchman are often broadcast on television, but Grosjean thinks it’s unfair to make conclusions about his character based on them.

“It hurts when fans say ‘Grosjean complains all the time’,” he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

“My radio is just used (by the broadcasters) all the time.

“I don’t only complain, and if I do, it’s for the team to get better. You don’t think about it when you’re in the car. You’re just working,” Grosjean added.

Some might think Grosjean’s complaining has stepped up a further notch in 2018, as his teammate Kevin Magnussen has the upper hand.

Grosjean said: “We’re working to give me a little more feeling with the front end. Sometimes it’s just the feeling that makes you faster than your teammate at the highest level of the sport.”



