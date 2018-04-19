Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner

09/11/2016 Magnussen signs ‘multi-year’ Haas deal – source Nov.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning.
The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works […]
31/10/2016 Haas admits 2017 talks with Magnussen Oct.31 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has admitted Haas has been in touch with Kevin Magnussen about 2017.
With Dane Magnussen's future at Renault uncertain, reports emerged in Mexico at the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018.
Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
14/04/2018 Haas rejects Alonso rumour Apr.14 (GMM) Haas has rejected a sensational rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso might move to the American team for 2019.
The news was first reported by Diario Gol, saying that Haas had […]
10/06/2017 Magnussen caught out by Haas contract Jun.10 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.
When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently it would give Antonio […]
20/09/2017 Haas defends Singapore ‘team orders’ Sep.20 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has defended a case of 'team orders' imposed in Singapore last weekend.
When he emerged from his car under the city-state's floodlights, Kevin […]
15/04/2018 Confident Magnussen hopes to stay at Haas Apr.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019.
At present, the Dane is arguably the quicker driver at the American team he shares with Romain Grosjean.
He puts […]
02/03/2018 Magnussen to push even harder in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will push just as hard in 2018 as he did last year -- and perhaps even harder.
That is despite the fact the Dane got a reputation among his rivals as […]
15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy.
American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]