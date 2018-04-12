Hakkinen backs pitstop incident investigation

Apr.12 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen has backed the investigation into the sort of pitstop incidents seen so far in 2018.
In Australia, both Haas cars were released from the pits with loose wheels, and in Bahrain a Ferrari mechanic’s leg was badly broken in a sickening incident.
Hakkinen, the 1998 and 1999 world champion, said the speed of the sub-3 second pitstops seen today means the risks are high.
“No one should underestimate the challenge faced by the pit crew mechanics,” the Finn told his Unibet column.
Hakkinen said F1 has changed since his day, with automatic ‘traffic light’ systems now in the place of the traditional ‘lollipop man’.
“Considering how important safety is in F1, including the introduction of the Halo this year, it is important for the teams and the FIA to look again at the pitstops,” he said.
Following Bahrain, top official Charlie Whiting has said the FIA will look closely into the recent incidents.
Hakkinen said of pitstops: “They are a really important part of the spectacle, so I would not want to see that disappear, but maybe the time has come to consider whether the automated systems are the right way to go.
“When you have people’s lives at stake, maybe humans should be making the final decision.”
08/03/2018 Alonso not worried about new start procedure Mar.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not worried about a new race start procedure for 2018.
At the Barcelona test, drivers simulated a new procedure where a race is re-started from the […]
08/07/2017 F1 to have Halo or Shield in 2018 – Whiting Jul.8 (GMM) F1 cars will feature either Halo or 'Shield' cockpit protection in 2018.
Earlier, the controversial 'halo'-like system was shelved by F1 chiefs in deference to research into […]
28/08/2015 Whiting admits closed cockpits still unlikely Aug.28 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has admitted F1 could be some way from introducing closed cockpits. But after the latest incident in Indycar involving the death of former F1 driver Justin […]
18/03/2016 Whiting plays down Red Bull’s ‘halo’ alternative Mar.18 (GMM) F1's governing body is determined to push ahead with the controversial 'halo' cockpit protection system. That is despite not only the opposition of some drivers, but also […]
04/05/2016 Cockpit shield may be delayed until 2018 – report May 4 (GMM) The introduction of cockpit-mounted head protection may need to wait until 2018, according to a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. That is despite the fact F1 race […]
29/04/2016 FIA confirms ‘Aeroscreen’ under consideration Apr.29 (GMM) The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept is in the running to be introduced in formula one. Daniel Ricciardo tested the windshield-style driver cockpit […]
02/07/2016 FIA did Halo extraction test in Austria Jul.2 (GMM) Despite some early fanfare in Austria, problems on Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari meant the titanium 'Halo 2' did not make its practice debut on Friday.
But the FIA has been […]
27/04/2015 Hakkinen not sure Ferrari should keep Raikkonen Apr.27 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen is not sure he would advise Ferrari to keep his countryman Kimi Raikkonen beyond 2015. Finn Raikkonen, who replaced Hakkinen at McLaren some 13 years ago, is […]
03/04/2017 Hopes high for more passing in China Apr.3 (GMM) Hopes are high that Shanghai will host a more spectacular grand prix this weekend.
F1's new era - characterised by faster cars and better tyres - kicked off in Australia last […]