Hamilton questions Verstappen’s maturity

09/04/2018 Horner defends Hamilton ‘d******d’ slur Apr.9 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel and Christian Horner on Sunday defended Lewis Hamilton after the Bahrain grand prix.
Following a clash with Max Verstappen, world champion Hamilton called […]
23/03/2018 Red Bull says Mercedes still favourites Mar.23 (GMM) Max Verstappen has hit back at the claim that Red Bull is the favourite in Melbourne.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton put the favourite tag on the energy drink-owned team, but […]
30/04/2017 Wolff plays down ‘off’ Hamilton form Apr.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic 'off' weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton.
In his championship battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton […]
05/05/2016 Kvyat, Verstappen to swap seats for Barcelona May 5 (GMM) Red Bull Racing has ousted Daniil Kvyat and replaced him with Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish grand prix next weekend. F1today.net, a Dutch website, had cited 'various […]
01/11/2016 Verstappen will not spoil title battle – manager Nov.1 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has denied the controversial young Dutchman will interfere with the outcome of the world championship.
The 19-year-old incurred the wrath not only of […]
20/02/2018 Horner admits Red Bull eyeing title Feb.20 (GMM) Red Bull should be able to take on Mercedes and Ferrari for the 2018 title.
That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, after his colleague Dr Helmut Marko this week […]
11/04/2017 Hamilton-Vettel battle to be season-long – Lauda Apr.11 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks F1 is heading for a season-long battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.
For the first time in the 'power unit' era, Mercedes has a genuine […]
14/11/2016 Rain stoppages ‘not worthy of F1’ – Lauda Nov.14 (GMM) The 2016 world champion will only be crowned after next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale.
Although teammate Nico Rosberg is the favourite, Lewis Hamilton has kept himself in the […]