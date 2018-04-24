Horner wants Ricciardo decision by August

Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull wants Daniel Ricciardo to make his decision about the future by August.
Big rumours are swirling that the Australian has signed a ‘pre-agreement’ to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year.
Reportedly, Ricciardo now has until the end of June to negotiate with the Maranello team about the terms of a real contract from 2019.
“I don’t want to sign anything too long because I don’t know where the sport’s going,” he told The Times.
“I think two years I can definitely be comfortable with and then see it from there.”
If Ricciardo doesn’t reach a deal with Ferrari,, he has also been linked with Mercedes and a week ago he won in China with the team that groomed him, Red Bull.
Asked what the deadline is for Ricciardo to extend his stay at Red Bull, team boss Christian Horner answered: “There should be a decision by the summer break at the latest. We do not want to wait forever.
“We have other good options. Our priority is to continue working with Daniel, but if that doesn’t work out, we’ll look to those other options,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.
When asked what alternatives Red Bull is considering, Horner said: “The most obvious is Carlos Sainz. He is under contract to us.
30/06/2015 Red Bull not losing Ricciardo – Horner Jun.30 (GMM) Christian Horner on Tuesday said there is "no risk" Red Bull is set to lose Daniel Ricciardo to Ferrari. Ricciardo, whose frustration with the situation at Red Bull is […]
16/04/2018 Ricciardo should stay at Red Bull – Horner Apr.16 (GMM) Christian Horner thinks Daniel Ricciardo should re-commit to Red Bull for the future.
The Australian, who commandingly won in China, is out of contract at the end of the […]
14/05/2016 Ricciardo says contractual situation ‘open’ May 14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not completely ruling himself out of the 2017 'silly season'.
Last year, the Australian put forward his name as a contender to switch to Ferrari, but Red […]
02/11/2016 F1 figures say Vettel could quit Nov.2 (GMM) Experienced paddock dwellers are contemplating the notion that Sebastian Vettel might soon call time on his F1 career.
The German won four titles for Red Bull before […]
12/06/2015 Ricciardo ‘definitely’ staying at Red Bull – Marko Jun.12 (GMM) Red Bull has ruled Daniel Ricciardo out of the running for a Ferrari seat in 2016. Already linked with the place currently occupied by Kimi Raikkonen, Australian Ricciardo […]
30/01/2015 Ricciardo doubts Vettel quit rumours Jan.30 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has contradicted boss Christian Horner's claims that Sebastian Vettel came close to quitting F1 last year. Horner, the team chief at Red Bull, caused a stir […]
07/04/2017 Ricciardo wants Renault update sooner Apr.7 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he hopes Renault pushes through a scheduled engine upgrade to get Red Bull back on track in 2017.
But the Australian admitted that Red Bull's […]
14/09/2017 Ricciardo to consider leaving Red Bull after 2018 Sep.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he will consider leaving Red Bull if the energy drink owned team can't deliver him a title challenging car in 2018.
The Australian has driven for the […]