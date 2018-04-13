Marko right about Renault needing to improve – Sainz
Apr.13 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has admitted the works Renault team needs to improve.
The French outfit went into the winter season looking the most likely to trail immediately behind the top three teams.
However, Haas and even Sainz’s former team Toro Rosso have looked faster.
It has moved Dr Helmut Marko to note that some teams targeted Red Bull before the season, but are now struggling even to match the junior team Toro Rosso.
Sainz, who is still in the Red Bull driver programme, told AS newspaper: “Helmut is someone who says things very directly and very clearly and when he is right, he is right.
“Right now we do need to improve — I said it in Bahrain,” the Spaniard said ahead of the Chinese grand prix.
“I was not comfortable with the car, we lacked grip on the rear in the slow corners, at the front in the fast corners, and with that balance it’s very difficult to lead the middle of the grid.”
But Sainz said he is sure the bigger midfield teams like Renault and McLaren should be able to out-develop smaller outfits that currently look better.
“I think, and it’s at least the objective that we have, that there are teams like Renault and McLaren that should take bigger steps than the others.
“We know that some like Toro Rosso took a very big step, but we hope over the whole year to make an even bigger step. That’s the goal of a factory team like Renault with aspirations to become world champion in a couple of years,” Sainz added.
06/09/2017 Sainz at Toro Rosso in 2018 ‘not 100pc’ – Marko Sep.6 (GMM) Red Bull is still open to 'selling' Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz to another team.
The energy drink company has a firm contract with the 22-year-old, but persistent rumours […]
06/10/2017 Sainz not planning for 2019 season yet Oct.6 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is not yet thinking about 2019.
Actually, the Spaniard is set to switch from Toro Rosso to the Renault works team next year.
But Red Bull is retaining […]
15/08/2017 ‘No intention’ of breaking contract – Sainz Aug.15 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is happy tensions with his Red Bull and Toro Rosso bosses have calmed after an intense recent period.
As the current August break approached, the […]
23/06/2016 Marko says Kvyat could stay at Toro Rosso Jun.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has suggested Daniil Kvyat stands a strong chance of keeping his place at Toro Rosso beyond the end of 2016.
After the 22-year-old Russian was dropped from […]
23/05/2015 Renault, Red Bull exit still ‘possible’ – Prost May 23 (GMM) Speculation about Renault's future in formula one continues to swirl around the paddock. Earlier in 2015, at the height of partner Red Bull's criticism and its performance […]
05/09/2016 Marko, Gasly deny Kvyat axe rumours Sep.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at rumours Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly is set to take over Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso seat with immediate effect.
At Monza on Sunday, French GP2 […]
12/04/2018 Axing Honda was McLaren mistake – Marko Apr.12 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says McLaren's 2018 car is obviously "not great".
The British team went into Bahrain targeting the top three teams, but was ultimately outpaced even by the […]
27/02/2017 ‘No problems’ with 2017 Renault engine – Marko Feb.27 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down reports Renault's 2017 engine came out of the blocks with an apparent technical failure.
It emerged last week that, with the French marque […]
30/11/2017 Red Bull Technology to help Honda – Marko Nov.30 (GMM) Red Bull is already working with Honda, amid rumours they will go racing together in 2019.
Already next year, given the Japanese marque's breakup with McLaren, Honda will […]