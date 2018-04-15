McLaren may have got 2018 goals wrong – Boullier

16/01/2017 Boullier targets top four for McLaren Jan.16 (GMM) McLaren is not setting its targets too high for 2017.
That is the news from Eric Boullier, the works Honda-powered team's boss.
Some are saying that, after a two year […]
21/03/2018 McLaren ‘not best prepared’ for 2018 – Boullier Mar.21 (GMM) McLaren is not setting a precise goal for 2018.
Despite splitting with Honda after an abysmal three years, the British team had another troubled winter.
Team boss Eric […]
30/07/2015 Honda set for 50 horse power step – reports Jul.30 (GMM) Struggling Honda is preparing to take a significant step forward of up to 50 horse power after the summer break. Under severe pressure from works partner McLaren, the […]
09/03/2016 Boss Boullier warns against McLaren ‘expectations’ Mar.9 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he does not want McLaren-Honda to set any firm targets for 2016. But Fernando Alonso, the team's Spanish race driver, clearly does not agree, as he set a […]
10/03/2018 McLaren defends ‘aggressive’ 2018 car Mar.10 (GMM) McLaren has defended the 'aggressive' design of its 2018 car.
Even after dumping Honda, the British team is still the team that endured the most troubled 2018 winter.
Many […]
16/10/2017 McLaren needs time to catch Red Bull – Boullier Oct.16 (GMM) McLaren will need some time to catch up with the top Renault-powered team in F1.
That is the claim of boss Eric Boullier, as the British team prepares to switch from Honda […]
14/07/2017 Alonso has ‘nothing to say’ about future Jul.14 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has "nothing to say" about his future.
In the few days between Austria and Silverstone, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has played down reports Alonso […]
15/02/2017 McLaren ‘neutral’ amid F1 suspension battle Feb.15 (GMM) Eric Boullier says McLaren is staying out of the fight over controversial suspension designs in 2017.
A big battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, who will race so-called […]
05/02/2018 Renault engine ‘one second’ faster – Boullier Feb.5 (GMM) Eric Boullier says McLaren will get a one second per lap boost simply by using a different engine in 2018.
After three years with Honda, the British team lost patience and […]
20/03/2018 McLaren has fixed testing problems – Boullier Mar.20 (GMM) McLaren has sorted its problems in time for this weekend's 2018 season opener.
Despite dumping Honda and switching to Renault, the once-great British marque remained the […]