McLaren preparing ‘B’ car for Spain

06/05/2015 McLaren hits back at ‘critics’ in a hurry May 6 (GMM) McLaren has reacted "angrily" to claims it has failed to live up to the hype of its works Honda partnership. Ahead of the fifth race of 2015 in Spain, Britain's Times […]
26/05/2015 No celebrations after first points – McLaren May 26 (GMM) There were no celebrations on Sunday despite a major breakthrough for the burgeoning McLaren-Honda project. Six difficult races into the new Anglo-Japanese works era, Jenson […]
24/03/2015 Silver lining for McLaren is good chassis Mar.24 (GMM) A silver lining for struggling McLaren-Honda could be the cornering ability of the new MP4-30 car. After Jenson Button and Kevin Magnussen qualified dead last in Melbourne, […]
08/03/2017 Boullier plays down ‘huge’ McLaren-Honda problems Mar.8 (GMM) Eric Boullier has moved to play down the severity of the rift between McLaren and Honda. Reports from Barcelona on Tuesday said "huge" pressure had opened up between the two […]
26/07/2015 Boullier not thrilled with 2016 testing cuts Jul.26 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he is not thrilled with the further reduction of testing in formula one. For 2016, the official pre-season programme has been cut from 12 days to just 8, […]
10/03/2015 New McLaren ‘better than it seems’ Mar.10 (GMM) It has been a tumultuous winter for the fledgling McLaren-Honda collaboration. The MP4-30 has been unreliable and uncompetitive, and now star driver Fernando Alonso is on […]
06/08/2015 Honda admits F1 return harder than expected Aug.6 (GMM) Honda has admitted it underestimated the difficulty of its return to formula one this year. While much of the rest of the F1 world heads off for a summer break, McLaren's […]
21/03/2018 McLaren ‘not best prepared’ for 2018 – Boullier Mar.21 (GMM) McLaren is not setting a precise goal for 2018. Despite splitting with Honda after an abysmal three years, the British team had another troubled winter. Team boss Eric […]
28/08/2015 McLaren not best car on 2015 grid – Honda Aug.28 (GMM) Honda insists it is not solely to blame for McLaren's woeful 2015 season. With the MP4-30 raced by champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button still seriously off the pace, […]