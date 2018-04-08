Monaco boss hits out at F1’s Halo

06/04/2018 Monaco, Russia to ignore ‘grid girl’ ban Apr.6 (GMM) Monaco and Russia look set to buck the trend and bring 'grid girls' back to formula one.
Before the 2018 season began, F1 owner Liberty Media said grid girls will be banned, […]
07/02/2018 Alesi ‘not in favour’ of grid kids project Feb.7 (GMM) Former F1 driver Jean Alesi says he is no fan of Liberty Media's new "grid kids" initiative.
F1's new owners caused an international storm when it was announced that grid […]
15/12/2017 Grid girls must stay in F1 – Verstappen Dec.15 (GMM) F1 drivers hope 'grid girls' remain a part of formula one in the future.
In an increasingly progressive world and under the new Liberty Media regime, F1 sporting director […]
03/08/2015 FIA’s Mouton plays down Carmen Jorda controversy Aug.3 (GMM) An FIA official has played down a media row with Lotus' female 'development driver' Carmen Jorda. Michele Mouton, a French female former driver who finished the world rally […]
07/03/2018 Grid girl controversy ‘nonsense’ – Todt Mar.7 (GMM) Jean Todt has counted himself out of the debate about 'grid girls'.
F1 owner Liberty Media has banned them, replacing the women with children for 2018.
FIA president Todt […]
14/02/2018 Fans must accept some changes – Chase Carey Feb.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has hit back at criticism of the changes being made to formula one.
Liberty Media has been slammed in recent days and weeks by some fans who believe the sport's […]
23/02/2018 Wolff worried about Liberty Media changes Feb.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he is worried about some of the most recent changes in formula one.
Recently, Mercedes and Ferrari have clashed with Liberty Media over reported […]
07/02/2018 2018 ‘not ugliest F1 season’ – Vasseur Feb.7 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has played down two of the biggest controversies in F1 at present.
Many believe that the introduction of the 'Halo' and the banning of 'grid girls' means […]
07/02/2018 Grid girl ban is ‘discrimination’ – Ramirez Feb.7 (GMM) Former McLaren team coordinator Jo Ramirez has slammed Liberty Media's decision to ban grid girls.
Throughout the 80s and 90s, the now 76-year-old Mexican was a leading […]
02/02/2018 Lauda slams ‘dumb’ grid girl ban Feb.2 (GMM) Niki Lauda has slammed Liberty Media's decision to ban grid girls.
The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman told Austria's Der Standard newspaper that the move is "completely […]