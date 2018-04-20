No racing for Kvyat in 2018 – Ferrari

Apr.20 (GMM) Ferrari is keeping Daniil Kvyat so busy he has no time to race elsewhere.

That is despite the fact that, since he was snapped up by the Italian team following his Red Bull ousting, the Russian driver has had a very low profile.

But he’s apparently been working hard in the Ferrari simulator, and this week he will make his debut in one of the Maranello team’s F1 cars for a Pirelli tyre test at Fiorano.

Asked if Ferrari will let Kvyat race in another series in 2018, a spokesman told Russia’s Championat: “At the moment he is completely concentrated on his work in the simulator.”

