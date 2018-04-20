No racing for Kvyat in 2018 – Ferrari

22/01/2018 Kvyat could race at Le Mans in 2018 Jan.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat could add another important job to his CV in 2018.
Following his departure from the Red Bull programme, Ferrari signed up the Russian to be a development driver […]
29/05/2016 Time short for 2017 tyre testing – Pirelli May 29 (GMM) Pirelli has finally signed on the dotted line with the FIA, confirming it will definitely stay as F1's official supplier in 2017 and beyond.
The Italian marque on Saturday […]
18/01/2018 Former driver defends Kvyat’s new role Jan.18 (GMM) Russia's first F1 test driver has backed Daniil Kvyat as he is snapped up by Ferrari for 2018.
Some are declaring that Red Bull refugee Kvyat's move to a development role at […]
11/01/2018 Kvyat to work in Ferrari simulator – spokesman Jan.11 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's new job in formula one will see him work mainly in the Ferrari driver simulator.
The famous Italian team has announced that the Russian and Red Bull refugee […]
30/09/2016 Vettel not yet impressed with 2017 tyres Sep.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is not yet overly impressed with Pirelli's new tyres for 2017.
Ferrari, as well as Mercedes and Red Bull, have been helping the Italian […]
28/03/2015 ‘No change’ after Pirelli’s China buyout – Hembery Mar.28 (GMM) Pirelli's F1 project is "business as usual" despite the EUR 7 billion takeover of the historic Italian company by China. It emerged earlier this week that state-owned China […]
01/06/2016 Arrivabene eyes step forward for Canada Jun.1 (GMM) Ferrari is eyeing a step forward for Canada, after not only failing to catch Mercedes but even falling behind Red Bull at the last two races.
Sections of the partisan Italian […]
26/11/2016 Drivers discussed wet tyre criticism with Pirelli Nov.26 (GMM) F1 drivers had talks with Pirelli in Abu Dhabi, following criticism of the Italian supplier's wet weather tyres.
Multiple drivers pointed the finger at Pirelli in the wake […]